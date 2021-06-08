China will offer Covid vaccine to children as young as 3 years old

China has approved the emergency use of a Covid-19 vaccine for three-year-olds, making it the first country to offer strokes to young children.

Since the coronavirus first appeared in central China, Beijing has largely managed to control the country’s outbreak and administered over 777 million doses of vaccine after a slow start.

A Sinovac spokesman said her vaccine had been approved for use in children.

“In recent days, the Sinovac vaccine has been approved for urgent use in three to 17-year-olds,” the spokesman said.

But he did not confirm when the children would be able to take the shots, saying the delivery schedule would be set by the National Health Commission “in line with China’s current needs for epidemic prevention and control and the supply of vaccines.” “.

The company has completed early-stage vaccine trials in children and teens, with results to be published soon in the scientific journal The Lancet, the spokesman added.

State broadcaster CCTV reported over the weekend that an unnamed official in the State Council epidemic response task force had said the vaccines had been approved for children and “safety and effectiveness” had been proven.

A spokesman for China’s other major vaccine, Sinopharm, said experts had demonstrated the effectiveness of its vaccine in children, but did not confirm whether it was approved for use.

Chinese officials have said they aim to inoculate 70% of the population of 1.41 billion by the end of this year.

Recent coronavirus histories

The World Health Organization has approved both the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines for urgent use in adults aged 18 and over, and both strokes are being administered in several parts of the world.

While the WHO does not currently recommend vaccinating children against coronavirus, the United States, Britain, Singapore and the European Union have approved the Pfizer vaccine for those under 12 years of age.

China reported 33 new Covid-19 cases today, including 19 in southern Guangdong province, where authorities have battled a local outbreak.

Brazil prepares for third wave of Covid-19

Already shivering from one of the highest death tolls in the pandemic, Brazil is preparing for the threat of a third wave of Covid-19, spurred by vaccination delays and lack of control measures.

So far, each pandemic wave has been one after the worst in Brazil, reaching a weekly average of about 1,000 deaths per day in July last year during the first wave and 3,000 deaths per day last April during the second .

The curve has plummeted, with an average of about 1,600 deaths a day over the past week, and Brazilians are mostly back in business as usual.

But as the southern hemisphere winter approaches again, experts say the warning lights are flickering, raising fears of returning to overcrowded hospital and mass grave scenes from the darkest days of the pandemic in Brazil.

Brazil has been slow to vaccinate its 212 million people and in a hurry to lift state and local home-stay measures, epidemiologists say.

Meanwhile, dangerous variants of the virus, including the “Gamma” strain that appeared in Brazil itself, plus the first cases of the “Delta” strain that appeared in India, threaten to accelerate the spread of the disease.

Covid-19 has already claimed more than 470,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States.

The death toll per South American country, more than 220 per 100,000 inhabitants, is one of the highest in the world.

But many Brazilians seem uneasy about the threat of a new rise, not least President Jair Bolsonaro, who continues to regularly challenge expert advice to contain the virus.

“Brazil has undertaken an unprecedented health catastrophe and turned it into something normal. Most people are acting as if there is no pandemic,” said infectious disease specialist Jose David Urbaez.

“That is why the forecasts are for a very intense third growth,” he said.

Celebrities call on the G7 to share vaccines with poor nations

Nearly 30 celebrities, from singer Katy Perry to footballer David Beckham, have called on the G7 to share Covid-19 vaccines with poor countries ahead of a summit in Britain this weekend.

Leisure and sports figures urged seven countries, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Germany and the United States, to commit at least 20% of their supply between June and August, reaching 150 million doses.

“The world has spent a year and a half battling the Covid-19 pandemic, but the virus is still spreading to many countries and producing new variants with the potential to get us all back to where we started,” the letter warned.

“It means more school closures, more health care outages and greater economic consequences – threatening the future of families and children everywhere,” she said.

UNICEF Ambassadors and Goodwill Supporters urge G7 leaders to commit to sharing at least 20% of COVID-19 vaccine doses.#DonateDosesTani https://t.co/ABBDzwjjOD – UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 8, 2021

Other signatories to the letter, which included a number of UNICEF goodwill ambassadors, included actors Liam Neeson, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Whoopi Goldberg.

Singers Billie Eilish and Angelique Kidjo plus soccer star Sergio Ramos, Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso and tennis star Andy Murray also signed the letter.

Britain is hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall starting on Friday.