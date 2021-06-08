International
The roof of the madrasas in Bihar collapses in a mysterious explosion, the investigation ordered
The roof of a madrasa in Bihar district Bank collapsed on Tuesday morning after a mysterious explosion which also damaged nearby buildings but did not cause any deaths
PUBLISHED N ON 8 JUNE 2021 02:04 PM IST
The roof of a madrasa in Bihars Bank district collapsed on Tuesday morning after a mysterious explosion, which also damaged nearby buildings but caused no deaths. No arrests have been made yet but an investigation has been ordered into the incident, which has caused tension in the locality.
The bomber struck shortly after 8 a.m. inside a room in the Navtolia Madrasa building below the city police station. Police said their first impressions suggested it may have been caused by gelatin – an explosive combination of chemicals.
More than a dozen people were present at the madrasa at the time of the blast, which, according to police, was likely to occur in a locked room for several days and be heard far away. Police say the blast started on the ground floor and tore down the walls and roof of the madrasa, which collapsed moments later. The resulting shock waves also shattered several glass windows in the neighborhood.
In addition to Bank police, a bomb squad, a dog squad and an anti-terrorism squad (ATS) visited the site. Officers said they have not ruled out any theory including suggestions that it may have originated outside the madrasa or may have been caused by an LPG cylinder; in addition to what he suggested was caused by possible explosive substances stored in the enclosed room.
Bank (SP) Police Chief Arvind Kumar Gupta said a forensic team has taken samples from the country and will soon give its preliminary opinion. We are waiting, Gupta said as he visited the site.
A case of criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct in connection with an explosive substance was registered against unknown persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section-5 of the Explosive Act. The Bihar House Department has ordered an intensive investigation into the incident.
