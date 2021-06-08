Govt issues guidelines for the development of electronic content for children with disabilities





NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday issued guidelines for the development of electronic content for children with disabilities, aimed at meeting the goal of inclusive education. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal approved the issuance of guidelines which were initiated under the comprehensive initiative, Prime Minister e-VIDYA to unify all efforts related to digital / online / air education. The 124-page report documented detailed guidance on essential ingredients and technical standards for accessible electronic content, adaptation of textbooks printed in accessible digital books (ADT) for all children based on the principles of Universal Learning Design (UDL), electronic content for students with intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, mental illness, multiple disabilities and blood disorders, development of electronic content for children with specific learning disabilities (SLD), electronic content for students blind, visually impaired, deaf and hard of hearing. Urime! You have successfully cast your vote Log in to view the result The Department of Education and School Education, MoE had established a Committee of Experts, to recommend guidelines for the development of electronic content for these children. The committee presented a report entitled Guidelines for the Development of Electronic Content for Children with Disabilities containing eleven sections and two appendices.



According to the report, electronic content for CWD should be developed based on four principles respectively: comprehensible, functional, comprehensible and powerful. Also, electronic content including text, tables, diagrams, visuals, audios, videos, etc. Must comply with access standards: national standards (GIGW 2.0) and international standards (WCAG 2.1, E-Pub, DAISY, etc.). Recommendations also include distribution platforms on which content is uploaded (eg DIKSHA) and Reading Platforms / devices to which content is accessed and interacted (eg e-pathshala) should comply with technical standards and Reasonable pedagogical recommendations are recommended to meet the specific needs of CwDs. The report while suggesting technical features from UNICEF for ADT development, he stated, However, these are not sacred and can be personalized according to local conditions, and discussions with digital publishing technical experts.

These features include Software should be able to store information such as preferences, layout and answers to exercises and note where the student last opened the book, All audio recordings should be converted to text and videos should have subtitles in the local language subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing (optional ON / OFF), and the Text block should be highlighted when the user browses with the mouse or finger and when the narration reads the text, among others. According to the report, textbooks can be adapted to Digitally Accessible Texts (ADT) in a phased manner. ADT content should be provided in multiple formats (text, audio, video, sign language, etc.) with on and off features. Furthermore, ADT should provide flexibility for CwDs to respond to its content / exercises in multiple ways. In addition to ADTs, the committee has recommended specific guidelines for the development of additional electronic content for 21 disabilities specified in the RPWD 2016 Act for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, multiple disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, special learning skills, blindness, low vision, deafness and hearing and others. The implementation guide along with suggestions for strengthening compliance suggested that while under Prime Minister VidyaDaan, experts, teachers, individuals and organizations are encouraged to upload content to DIKSHA, certify its quality and access, as mandated in RPwD Act 2016, all content available in electronic media, audio and print should be in an accessible format and people with disabilities should have access to electronic media by providing audio description, sign language interpretation and related captions and posting NCF 2021, textbooks are likely to undergo a major revision. New textbooks can be published in digitally accessible ab-initio formats so that they are born accessible, among other things.







