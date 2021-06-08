Hartalega paid its employees RM41mil in agent fees







KUALA LUMPUR: Hartalega Holdings Bhd has reimbursed its employees a total of RM 41 million in recruitment fees they had paid to agents, both in Malaysia and in their home countries. In a listing with the Malaysian Stock Exchange, Hartalega said that starting the process in November 2020, the reimbursement was completed within eight months on June 4, well ahead of its initial target. The refund was made to current employees who joined the group before implementing its zero-recruitment cost policy on April 1, 2019, and had previously paid recruitment fees to hiring agents during the recruitment process, she said. Moreover, Hartalega will also reimburse its current employees who joined under the zero recruitment cost policy. According to the policy, Hartalega had set up four checkpoints, namely, during the interview phase in the source country, before leaving for Malaysia, arriving in Malaysia and three months of employment with Hartalega to ensure that workers were not required to pay any fees, it was said. in it. However, the company said it was aware of the fact that even with strong checkpoints in place, there could still be workers who might not have reported any payments they might have made. As such, the group is engaging with current workers to control the issue. This is part of the groups’ commitment to ensure that none of its employees pay any fees to work at Hartalega, she said. Reflecting her commitment to continually enhancing her social compliance practices, Hartalega said she had supported the next phase of the rehabilitation program. This includes extending the program to former Hartalega employees who left the company on or after the zero recruitment cost policy was implemented, he added.

