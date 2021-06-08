China’s Guangdong increases COVID-19 testing as infections increase





BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s southern Guangdong province, rocked by a surge in new coronavirus infections since May, boosted mass testing this week in a handful of cities, including those that have not yet reported a case of only. Photograph Photograph: A medical worker collects a swab from a resident during a mass testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an improvised testing site at a stadium in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS While the number of confirmed infections and asymptomatic cases remains small compared to the massive outbreaks observed in other countries like India and Brazil, China is not at risk. Guangdong, China’s manufacturing hub and the largest province by economic output, has reported more than 110 confirmed cases since May 21. Its provincial capital Guangzhou has accounted for nearly 90% of confirmed cases, prompting the city of over 18 million people to increase the mass by testing. Since the start of mass testing on May 26, Guangzhou has taken nearly 28 million nucleic acid samples, with 40 people testing positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the city health authority told reporters on Tuesday. (Graph: Roman coronavirus hits several cities in China’s Guangdong province,) Many people have been tested many times. A worker at Yantian Port in Shenzhen, a city of more than 17 million people, tested positive after 11 previous tests from May 21 to June 1 turned negative. His village has undergone five rounds of nucleic acid tests. Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan at different times have started mass testing after reporting infections. Zhongshan and Jiangmen – two cities in Guangdong that have not yet reported any cases – also began mass testing earlier this week as a preliminary step. Singapore, since the weekend, has banned short-term visitors who have been to Guangdong within the past 21 days. As of June 7, China reported 33 new cases of coronavirus on the continent, up from 19 cases the day before, health authorities said on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 19 were local broadcasts from Guangdong, the National Health Commission said. China also reported 16 new asymptomatic infections, up from 21 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases. As of Monday, China had a total of 91,300 confirmed infections. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,636. (This story revises to adjust the print to graphics) Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Edited by Clarence Fernandez and Tom Hogue

