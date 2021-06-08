Australia deceives hundreds in global organized crime suppression | Cybercrime news

A total of 224 people were arrested and 104 firearms seized in Australia while at least 35 people were arrested in New Zealand.

Australian police have arrested more than 200 people involved in organized crime after infiltrating an encrypted messaging app that opened nearly 25 million messages related to industrial-scale drug imports and murder plots, officials said.

They announced on Tuesday that the joint operation between Australia and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, which began in 2018, had trapped criminals involved in the global drug trade in Australia, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

Operation Trojan Shield, forces in 16 countries monitored as members of the mafia, Asian crime syndicates and outlaw motor gangs discussed the drug trade, money laundering and even gang crackdowns.

Australia has dealt a severe blow to organized crime not only in this country, but one that will resonate around organized crime around the world. This is an important moment in the history of Australian law enforcement, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

Australia did not provide details of any arrests in other countries but said Interpol and the FBI would hold press conferences later Tuesday.

The plan, which was conceived by Australian law enforcement and the FBI in 2018, saw U.S. officials take control of a messaging app called AN0M, which authorities said was popularized by organized criminals.

When an Australian figure from the underworld distributed the app to his associates as a secure means of communication, law enforcement authorities could monitor all of their messages.

We have been in the back pockets of organized crime, Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters at the same press conference.

All they talk about is drugs, violence, hitting each other, innocent people who will be killed.

Murder plot

Kershaw said a murder plot involved plans to attack a cafe with a machine gun, while a family of five was also targeted attacks that authorities said they were able to prevent.

A total of 224 people were arrested on Monday and 104 firearms were seized, as well as nearly A $ 45 million (US $ 34.9 million) in cash.

A total of 525 charges have already been filed but authorities expect more in the coming weeks.

Australian Assistant Federal Police Commissioner Nigel Ryan gives a presentation after a press conference in Sydney following the arrests [David Gray/AFP]

As well as providing the ability to decrypt messages in real time, the FBI and others have reportedly launched an elaborate plot to encourage suspected criminals to use AN0M cryptocurrencies.

The devices had no emails, calls or GPS services and could only send other AN0M phones. They could only be purchased on the black market and required a code from an existing user to use.

Australian media reported that the agencies helped distribute the phones to known suspects, including an Australian drug lord who fled to Turkey in a bid to gain trust.

The criminals needed to know a criminal to get a device, Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

Industrial scale

Thank you @nzpolice for their partnership in the fight against international organized crime. #FBI #OpereationTrojanShield. Stay tuned for the final FBI press conference in San Diego, June 8 at 9:00 am PST. Live TBD broadcast. pic.twitter.com/U9FkA7FoUh FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) June 7, 2021

New Zealand police said it was the most sophisticated law enforcement action in the world against organized crime to date.

According to a statement from New Zealand police, more than 300 authorities executed 37 orders starting last Monday.

Chief Detective Inspector Greg Williams said 35 people had been arrested across the country so far for 900 serious drug trafficking, money laundering and other conspiracy-type charges and would appear in court on Tuesday.

Police in New Zealand seized methamphetamines, firearms and millions of dollars in cash and property during the operation.

Guarantees are coming and we expect a number of other arrests to be made, Williams told reporters in Auckland.