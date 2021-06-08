Trudeau says the government is looking at the plan for the return of international tourists

OTTAWA – The federal government is looking at taking a phased approach to welcoming international visitors as pandemic restrictions are eased, focusing on counting issues globally as part of decision-making, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Federal officials have sought to restrict the movement of non-essential passengers for more than a year, and even ban direct flights from countries like India and the UK, as COVID-19 variants have raised concerns.

Trudeau said he expects high interest from overseas travelers to visit Canada as these restrictions are eventually eased due to vaccination rates and counting cases that are better than peer countries.

Anyone coming to Canada will need to be fully vaccinated before they arrive, Trudeau said during an afternoon event because the country could not risk another wave of COVID-19.

A fourth wave would be devastating to the country’s businesses and morale, Trudeau said.

He added that the government is looking at ways to start welcoming foreign visitors from abroad as matters fall at home, in the United States and elsewhere around the world to keep Canadians safe, but also help the country’s blocked tourism sector.

“Not only have we managed to keep the number of cases low and manage during this pandemic in most parts of the country, but we are also extremely high in terms of vaccination numbers, and this will be reassuring for many. people who probably want to travel but don’t want to put their families at risk, ”Trudeau said in a virtual appearance at an event hosted by the St. Louis Board of Commerce. John.

“We will not go ahead of ourselves,” he added a moment later. “We are seeing how we are going to start welcoming tourists in a phased way as numbers come to Canada as numbers start to fall in the United States and elsewhere in the world.”

Ministers of tourism around the world have been talking for months about how to resume international tourism that has fallen due to the pandemic, with new rules coming down just as the summer travel season will increase and be fueled by travel demand closed.

The European Union is allowing travelers from a handful of countries to visit the continent this summer and some of the bloc members have their own layered rules on who needs a COVID-19 test before arrival.

First, however, provincial travel restrictions must be released. Federal and provincial tourism ministers have previously agreed to first promote travel within regions, as it is safer to do so, then within provinces, before finally attracting international visitors.

“Canadians will be really eager for tourism, to get out there, to leave their community,” Trudeau said.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for people who are not yet comfortable traveling around the world.”

The April federal budget promised an injection of $ 1 billion over three years, starting this fiscal year, for the tourism and festival industry forced to close or cancel events due to public health measures. Some of the budget money will go to help cover the costs of innovative solutions to connect with festival visitors and help the downtown hit hubs from expansion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 7, 2021.