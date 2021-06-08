International
Trudeau says the government is looking at the plan for the return of international tourists
OTTAWA – The federal government is looking at taking a phased approach to welcoming international visitors as pandemic restrictions are eased, focusing on counting issues globally as part of decision-making, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Federal officials have sought to restrict the movement of non-essential passengers for more than a year, and even ban direct flights from countries like India and the UK, as COVID-19 variants have raised concerns.
Trudeau said he expects high interest from overseas travelers to visit Canada as these restrictions are eventually eased due to vaccination rates and counting cases that are better than peer countries.
Anyone coming to Canada will need to be fully vaccinated before they arrive, Trudeau said during an afternoon event because the country could not risk another wave of COVID-19.
A fourth wave would be devastating to the country’s businesses and morale, Trudeau said.
He added that the government is looking at ways to start welcoming foreign visitors from abroad as matters fall at home, in the United States and elsewhere around the world to keep Canadians safe, but also help the country’s blocked tourism sector.
“Not only have we managed to keep the number of cases low and manage during this pandemic in most parts of the country, but we are also extremely high in terms of vaccination numbers, and this will be reassuring for many. people who probably want to travel but don’t want to put their families at risk, ”Trudeau said in a virtual appearance at an event hosted by the St. Louis Board of Commerce. John.
“We will not go ahead of ourselves,” he added a moment later. “We are seeing how we are going to start welcoming tourists in a phased way as numbers come to Canada as numbers start to fall in the United States and elsewhere in the world.”
Ministers of tourism around the world have been talking for months about how to resume international tourism that has fallen due to the pandemic, with new rules coming down just as the summer travel season will increase and be fueled by travel demand closed.
The European Union is allowing travelers from a handful of countries to visit the continent this summer and some of the bloc members have their own layered rules on who needs a COVID-19 test before arrival.
First, however, provincial travel restrictions must be released. Federal and provincial tourism ministers have previously agreed to first promote travel within regions, as it is safer to do so, then within provinces, before finally attracting international visitors.
“Canadians will be really eager for tourism, to get out there, to leave their community,” Trudeau said.
“There is a tremendous opportunity for people who are not yet comfortable traveling around the world.”
The April federal budget promised an injection of $ 1 billion over three years, starting this fiscal year, for the tourism and festival industry forced to close or cancel events due to public health measures. Some of the budget money will go to help cover the costs of innovative solutions to connect with festival visitors and help the downtown hit hubs from expansion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 7, 2021.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]