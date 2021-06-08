Women who fall behind in vaccinating India COVID-19

Many more men in India have received the COVID-19 vaccine than women, government data showed on Tuesday, highlighting gender inequality in countries’ immunization countries that has also disadvantaged the rural population.

India has partially or completely vaccinated about 101 million men, almost 17% more than women. Men make up 54% of the total number of inoculated people, according to the data.

Many federally administered regions, the capital Delhi and large states like Uttar Pradesh have seen some of the worst inequalities. Only Kerala in the south and Chhattisgarh in central India have vaccinated more women than men.

“We are noticing that men, especially in towns and villages, prefer to get the vaccine before women as they have to travel for work while women are sent to housework,” said Prashant Pandya, medical supervisor at a large government hospital in the state. western of Gujarat.

Health officials say rumors about vaccines disrupting women’s menstrual cycle and lowering fertility have also contributed to the skewed data. The government has dismissed the concerns.

“The government will need to step up awareness programs in rural India to ensure that women understand the importance of vaccines and prioritize themselves in this race to secure the two blows,” said Sudha Narayanan, a former bureaucrat who worked at the health ministry in New Delhi.

Women will have to take steps forward to be vaccinated or the gap will expand rapidly, Narayanan added.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has about 6% more men than women.

A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare did not respond to Reuters questions about gender inequality.

Some women in rural parts of Gujarat and neighboring Rajasthan have asked authorities to distribute vaccines on their doorstep, saying they are unable to travel to hospitals leaving their children behind.

“I do not know how to read and write … how will I register for the vaccine,” said Laxmiben Suthar, a mother of four in the town of Vadnagar in Gujarat. “The government should send us medicine.”

Vaccination policy in India has evolved rapidly, but the federal government has so far resisted calls for door-to-door immunizations, as vaccines are only authorized for urgent use and recipients must be monitored briefly for any adverse reactions.

Urban Indians are also taking COVID-19 photos much faster than the hundreds of millions of people living in the countryside, government data has shown. This is partly due to a policy that helped wealthy cities buy more doses of vaccines than rural districts. Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed policy on Monday and said vaccines would be provided free of charge to all adults starting June 21st. The government will also facilitate more inoculations following complaints about the online registration process. Read more

India has administered 233.7 million doses so far, most in the world after China and the United States, but given the two doses needed in only about 5% of its 950 million adults.

India has the second largest number of coronavirus infections in the world after the United States, with total cases at nearly 29 million, according to data from the health ministry. The country has suffered 351,309 deaths.

