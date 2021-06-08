Supply Chains Keeping the latest dollars in finance, trade is slipping

The unwavering grip of the dollar on global trading and financial systems in the era since World War II is no longer as secure as it once was.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took another, albeit very symbolic, step in ousting the dollar from Russia’s financial system, following his call to de-dollarize the nation while intensifying the blockade with his country’s wealth fund, where the government sends its energy to suddenly, it will now reduce its share of the dollar to zero and increase its holdings of the euro, yuan and gold in the country.

Almost all state-owned energy companies shifted to domestic currency payments with its international partners, Deputy Minister of Finance Vladimir Kolychev said June 3 at a conference in St. Petersburg. The next step is to change the standards themselves in euros, yuan and so on, and governments are already discussing this, he said.

Dmitry Timofeev, who heads the Finance Ministry department that monitors external restrictions, acknowledged that “this process is quite difficult because the use of the dollar is more economically attractive”, adding that currency trading on the Moscow Exchange is still 80% dollars.

A recent milestone was the share of Russian exports using the US dollar falling below 50% the first time ever, aided by the big Rosneft the transfer of export contracts for crude shipments in euros. And trade with China now has major prices in euros.

On Friday, less than two weeks before a scheduled face-to-face meeting with the US President Joe Biden, Putin said the US is using its currency “as a political and economic weapon, which is damaging the dollar as a reserve currency”.

Russia’s Finance Ministry on Monday said the nation would rely on economic stimulus to encourage a move away from the dollar as a way to reduce its exposure to U.S. sanctions, but was not considering any restrictions on companies using cash.

The impact of the market is not clear, however, because assets are held through the central bank, which can simply adjust within its portfolio to make the difference.

Places of trade Russia has cut its share of the dollar in its exports since the sanctions hit Source: Bank of Russia



Away from Moscow, economic displacement and political tides are challenging the supremacy of the middle currency as the standard unit of prices used for everything from oil to airplanes.

The rise of China as a the engine of global growth, combined with jealousy and frustration among rival blocs about the privileges the US seeks from dollar status, are all putting pressure on the tectonic plates of world trade.

The European Union’s vulnerability to US sanctions requirements using the common currency are among the reasons the bloc wants to increase the role of the euro.

The prospect of a truly multi-currency global trading system is still far away and any reduction in the role of the dollar remains far from inevitable.

But US officials tried to use the dollar as a political weapon should pay attention to the warning story of the last dominant currency to fall by the wayside. A study published in April found that Britain’s efforts to limit members of the Sterling Area in the postwar period accelerated its dissolution.

– Craig Stirling in Frankfurt and Anya Andrianova in Moscow

A new inland transit facility between South Africa and Mozambique could reduces transportation time between Maputo port and the region’s industrial and business center. DP World’s new dry port depot in Komatipoort, a town on South Africa’s eastern border with Mozambique, operates as a connected container facility, allowing carriers to clear customs as soon as they arrive from the Maputo port which is 100 That way, a container could reach Gauteng province with South Africa’s financial center, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria, within a day of arriving in Maputo, said the Dubai-based port operator. .

US Supply Plan | Biden unveiled a multilateral strategy to secure critical supply chains in products ranging from drugs to microchips and is also weighing in on a possible trade probe that could result in U.S. tariffs on certain magnet imports, they said. officials. Meanwhile, Chinese lawmakers are making progress in legislation to retaliate against foreign sanctions.

Another round The UK and the EU are on track for a new confrontation over Northern Ireland, with the warning block of "swift" and "determined" action if Britain again violates the terms of the Brexit agreement.

More China European businesses are boosting investment in China and moving supply chains ashore after the rapid pandemic recovery last year made China an even more important source of growth and profits.

Rising Taiwan An explosion of Covid-19, a drought and power outages did little to hurt Taiwan's export growth in May as factories continued to operate at full capacity to keep up with outside demand.

Rising Taiwan An explosion of Covid-19, a drought and power outages did little to hurt Taiwan’s export growth in May as factories continued to operate at full capacity to keep up with outside demand. More chips Robert Bosch opens a € 1 billion ($ 1.2 billion) plant that should gradually help ease supply constraints and warns of wider efforts to make Europe less dependent on imports from Asia or the US In Japan, a former member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said the country could not build one The basis of the development and production of the best chips, and should seek to cooperate with TSMC.

Price pressure Technical equipment prices could rise significantly in 2021, especially on servers and PCs from Dell, HPE and Quanta for consumers, corporations and cloud vendors, while component costs rise, says Bloomberg Intelligence. The logic and supply of memory chips is unfavorable and the expansion of supply has not kept pace with the latest demand.

Open road Supply constraints, increased freight miles and increased demand have provided a strong backdrop for truckers, says Bloomberg Intelligence, which estimates the current environment will support higher levels despite rising peak concerns.

Open road Supply constraints, increased freight miles and increased demand have provided a strong backdrop for truckers, says Bloomberg Intelligence, which estimates the current environment will support higher levels despite rising peak concerns. Use the AHOY function to track global commodity trade flows.

