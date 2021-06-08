Sembawang corpse flower which attracted mysteriously cut visitors, Environment News & Top Stories

Connect with us

SINGAPORE – A large, rotten flower of an exotic plant known as elephant foot jam, originally found blooming at the foot of a Housing Board block in Sembawang, has been cut.

Dr Lim Wee Kiak, an MP for the Sembawang GRC, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 8th) that he was saddened to learn that the corpse flower – so-called for the stench it emits – had been removed.

I hope we can all be more gracious, more respectful and more caring towards nature, said Dr Lim. We have so much natural beauty here, especially in Sembawang, that we can admire and enjoy together.

Dr. Lim first posted a picture of the flowers on Sunday.

Following his post, many Singaporeans flocked to Block 338 Sembawang Crescent to take pictures of the unusual sight.

Retired Desmond Yap, 68, was one of them. It was a rare sight, he told the Straits Times. But he said he could not detect any smell from the flower through his mask.

Now that the flower has been taken, many nature lovers are not able to have a picture of that beautiful flower, he said.

It looked like it had been removed with a sharp blade, as the cut was clean, Mr Yap added.

Mr Vikram Nair, chairman of Sembawang City Council, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that it was not clear who was responsible.

He said: “The incident was very sad and we are not sure who was responsible for it. While the flower is in common property, we can take action under our TC regulation, but finding the culprit will be difficult if witnesses do not appear.

Given the popularity and interest in this flower, our TC could look into the possibility of growing similar tubers in some areas, he added.

The size of the flowers stretched almost half a meter. The plant could reach a height of 2.5m, according to the National Parks Board (NParks) website.

Carcass flowers like that of the elephant’s tend to tend to lure insects that lay their eggs on animal carcasses or rotten vegetation.

Insects, mainly different groups of flies and beetles, are attracted to such flowers because of the stench, which is similar to that of a decaying animal. Insects help fertilize the plant.

Such corpse flowers have two visible parts.

The central spike is called the spadix, which holds the male and female flowers of the plant; while the cone from which it emerges is a modified leaf, said botanist Shawn Lum of the Nanyang Technical University Environmental Asian School.

Elephant foot heart (Amorphophallus paeoniifolius), which can be found naturally in several countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, China and Madagascar, is not native to Singapore.

Its Latin name “paeoniifolius” means leaves that look like that of the peony, said Dr Lum.

While the flowers may smell like carrion, this plant has more attractive parts to humans. Thetuber underground can weigh up to 25 kg and is edible, he added.

People can grow this plant at home for tubers, he told the Straits Times, adding that he had tried to grow one at home for years but did not see it flourish. I suspect for the flower in Sembawang, it may have been from a tuber that someone bought and planted there.

Amorphofal cognac, a close relative of the elephant leg, used to make cognac jelly, he added.

There are a number of other native plants in Singapore that emit a stench of rot.

They include the voodoo lily (Amorphophallus prainii) and an orchid named the Greek monster Medusa (Bulbophyllum medusae), ST reported last October.

The voodoo lily, for example, emits a rotten odor from late afternoon, to attract potential pollinators such as shrimp flies and beetles.



