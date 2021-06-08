Vaccine travel arrangements? Russia plans packages to revive the tourism industry

Tourists walk along Red Square in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow on November 6, 2020.

With the acquisition of the sluggish Russian coronavirus Sputnik V among its citizens, Russia is considering launching Covid vaccination travel packages for tourists.

Russian state news agency Tass quoted one of the country’s tourism industry chiefs as saying “vaccination shifts” were ready, but that visas and entry requirements for foreign visitors were holding them high.

“The product is ready, but the issues of visa support and legal entry for foreigners wishing to receive the Russian vaccine are still to be resolved,” Tass Andrei Ignatyev, president of the Russian Travel Industry Union (RUTI), told Tass.

The price of a three-week vaccination tour for foreigners will range from $ 1,500 to $ 2,500, excluding airline costs, Ignatyev added.

Vaccination trips seem to have the blessing of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) last week, Putin instructed the government to look into the possibility of providing paid vaccines for Covid to foreign visitors to Russia.

Russia is eager to revive its tourism industry as it seeks to emerge from the Covid pandemic. Like other countries around the globe, Russia imposed entry restrictions on almost all foreigners (with the exception of a few workers) last March, banning tourism. It has since eased entry restrictions provided visitors submit negative Covid tests before the trip.

Vaccine tourism may prove popular for people in countries that have struggled to get rid of their immunization programs. The Times of India reported last month that a Delhi-based travel agency was offering a 24-day packing tour to Russia, which included two Sputnik V vaccine shots and a 21-day interval to allow viewing between shots.