International
Vaccine travel arrangements? Russia plans packages to revive the tourism industry
Tourists walk along Red Square in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow on November 6, 2020.
Alexander Nemenov | AFP | Getty Images
With the acquisition of the sluggish Russian coronavirus Sputnik V among its citizens, Russia is considering launching Covid vaccination travel packages for tourists.
Russian state news agency Tass quoted one of the country’s tourism industry chiefs as saying “vaccination shifts” were ready, but that visas and entry requirements for foreign visitors were holding them high.
“The product is ready, but the issues of visa support and legal entry for foreigners wishing to receive the Russian vaccine are still to be resolved,” Tass Andrei Ignatyev, president of the Russian Travel Industry Union (RUTI), told Tass.
The price of a three-week vaccination tour for foreigners will range from $ 1,500 to $ 2,500, excluding airline costs, Ignatyev added.
Vaccination trips seem to have the blessing of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) last week, Putin instructed the government to look into the possibility of providing paid vaccines for Covid to foreign visitors to Russia.
Russia is eager to revive its tourism industry as it seeks to emerge from the Covid pandemic. Like other countries around the globe, Russia imposed entry restrictions on almost all foreigners (with the exception of a few workers) last March, banning tourism. It has since eased entry restrictions provided visitors submit negative Covid tests before the trip.
Vaccine tourism may prove popular for people in countries that have struggled to get rid of their immunization programs. The Times of India reported last month that a Delhi-based travel agency was offering a 24-day packing tour to Russia, which included two Sputnik V vaccine shots and a 21-day interval to allow viewing between shots.
Slow internal absorption
Russia was the first country in the world to authorize a vaccine for its coronavirus, Sputnik V last August, but despite approval and rapid deployment, getting the blow to the country has been slow.
So far, only 9% of its adult population has been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by Our World In Data, placing Russia behind Brazil, India, Turkey and Mexico in terms of vaccination progress.
Target market
In Europe, meanwhile, over 23% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to Our World In Data. As such, Russia will look further for potential vaccine tourists, Ignatyev reportedly said.
“African and Latin American countries showed great interest in such a tourism product throughout the period of the vaccination campaign in Russia, RUTI received such requests,” he added, according to Tass.
At the end of May, President Putin announced that Russia would not make Covid vaccines mandatory for its citizens, saying people should see for themselves the necessity of immunization. He also stressed that the vaccine was safe; Sputnik V was found to be 91.6% effective in preventing people from developing Covid-19, according to results reviewed by colleagues from the late-stage clinical trial published in the medical journal Lancet in February.
“I would like to emphasize once again and call on all our citizens: think carefully, keep in mind that the Russian vaccine practice has already shown that millions (people) have used it is currently the most reliable and most safe, “Putin said. “All the conditions for vaccination have been created in our country.”
A survey byRussian polling center Levada published in March found that 62% of people did not want to get the vaccine, with the highest level of reluctance found among 18- to 24-year-olds.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]