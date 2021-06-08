Israels Parliament will Vote for the New Government on Sunday





JERUSALEM The immediate political future of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to be decided on Sunday after the speaker of the Israeli Parliament said lawmakers would hold a vote of confidence in a new coalition government that afternoon. If the fragile coalition can be held together by then, it will be the first time in 12 years that the country will be run by someone other than Mr. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. The announcement by Parliament Speaker Yariv Levin on Tuesday paves the way for Mr Netanyahu to be replaced by Naftali Bennett, a former high-tech entrepreneur and decision-maker who opposes a Palestinian state and believes Israel should annex a large part occupied the West Coast. If confirmed by Parliament, Mr Bennett will lead an ideologically diverse alliance that goes from the extreme left to the far right and includes for the first time in Israeli history an independent Arab party.

The fragility of the alliance and its vast majority of the mass if no one falls, it will command 61 of the Parliaments 120 countries have left many wondering if it will last until the vote, let alone its full four-year term. If the coalition lasts until 2023, Mr. Bennett has agreed to remove Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a former central television executive. Mr Netanyahu and his party, Likud, have vowed to do all they can to get rid of the shaky right-wing members of the coalition ahead of the no-confidence vote. In a speech reminiscent of President Trumps rhetoric after the 2020 United States election, Mr. Netanyahu on Sunday accused Mr. Bennetts’s alliance of subverting the will of the people. We are witnessing the biggest election fraud in the history of the country, he told lawmakers from Likud before giving his blessing to the protesters who put pressure on Mr.’s party. Bennetts. No one will silence us, said Mr. Netanyahu. When a large public feels cheated, when the national camp strongly opposes a dangerous left-wing government, it is their right and their duty to protest in all legal and democratic means.

For weeks, Mr. Netanyahu and his supporters have tried to stop the formation of an alternative government by accusing its future members, especially those of the political right of betrayal of the country.

That rhetoric has grown significantly since Wednesday, when opposition leaders announced they had formed a coalition, awaiting a vote of confidence. Over the weekend, Likud wrote on Twitter the home address of a leading opposition lawmaker. And hundreds of supporters of Mr. Netanyahu has targeted the homes of several coalition members whom they consider vulnerable to pressure. It appears Netanyahu has not forgotten or learned anything since Rabin’s assassination, Nahum Barnea, a prominent columnist, wrote on Monday in the Yedioth Ahronoth, a centrist newspaper. On Saturday, the voice of discourse seems to have prompted Nadav Argaman, director of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, to make public calls for restraint. Understand developments in Israeli politics Key figures . The key players in the latest turn in Israeli politics have very different agendas but a common goal. Naftali Bennett, who leads a small right-wing party, and Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of the Israeli opposition, have joined forces to form a diversified coalition to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s tallest prime minister. The range of ideals. Stretching Israel’s fragmented political spectrum from left to right and relying on the support of a small Arab, Islamic party, the coalition, called the change of government by supporters, is likely to mark a profound change for Israel. . A Common Goal. After stalling the stalemate that led to four endless elections in two years, and an even longer period of polarizing government policy and paralysis, coalition architects have vowed to get Israel back on track. An uncertain future. Parliament has yet to ratify the fragile agreement in a vote of confidence in the coming days. But even if it does, it remains unclear how much change the government can bring to Israel because some of the parties involved have little in common other than hostility to Mr. Netanyahu.

Without mentioning any politician by name, Mr. Argaman urged the Israelites to avoid statements that could be interpreted by certain groups or by individuals as those that allow violent and illegal, responsible activities, without stopping from heaven, to achieve mortal harm.

Analysts and commentators have also warned that some of the circumstances that started the recent conflict in Gaza need to be extinguished and may boil over again before the vote of confidence. On Monday, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit refused to intervene in a high-profile deportation case to a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarrah, where Palestinians face deportation from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers. The Sheikh Jarrah affair was cited by Hamas as one of the reasons for its decision to fire rockets at Jerusalem on May 10, at the start of the recent conflict with Israel. Mr Mandelblits’s decision means the deportation, currently under judicial appeal, could be finalized in the coming days, raising tensions with Hamas once again. There are also fears of violence if a far-right Jewish march is allowed to take place on Thursday through the Palestinian areas of East Jerusalem. The march was originally scheduled for May 10 and was another reason given by Hamas for launching the rockets that day. But it was halted after the militants launched their attack, prompting its organizers to try to reschedule it for this week. Police initially canceled the planned march on Monday, but key government ministers, including Mr. Netanyahu, were set to discuss it further Tuesday. Myra Noveck contributed to the report.

