Blinken covers Iron Dome Agreement, Hamas, Gaza, Iran at House hearings

At a marathon session of the House on Monday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken discussed the recent conflict between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza, raised the issue of humanitarian aid administrations in Gaza, and seemed to ease expectations for a return. in the Iran nuclear deal 2015 and the prospects of subsequent agreements.

Weeks after Israel placed its batteries in the Iron Dome to capture thousands of rockets fired by terrorist groups in Gaza, Blinken assured lawmakers that the US is committed [Iron Domes] complement, adding that we are working with the Israelis to fully understand their needs and we hope to work with them [Congress] to make sure this happens.

Ahead of meetings with U.S. officials last week, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was expected to seek $ 1 billion in aid for the Iron Dome. Neither Israeli officials nor the US government have publicly disclosed the amount Gantz demanded last week.

Citing an American intelligence assessment, Blinken downplayed concerns by Republican lawmakers that Iran was directly involved in the latest round of violence between Hamas and Israel.

I think Hamas has been provided by Iran in the past with key ingredients, technical knowledge for [rocket] program, he explained. The best public estimate we have is that in this most recent incident, most of the rockets were produced indigenously in Gaza by Hamas. This in no way justifies Iran’s support for Hamas, including very strong rhetorical support in this latest incident.

The secretary of state reiterated US support for Israel’s self-defense against rocket attacks, arguing that it would be unacceptable for Israel not to do anything about rocket fire.

As a democracy, Israel also has an additional burden to do everything possible to avoid civilian casualties, he continued. We also cannot forget the fact that both sides lost their lives in this latest conflict.

Blinken traveled to Israel and the West Bank in late May, shortly after the two sides announced a ceasefire, for meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

The trip, he said, was created in part to truly resume our engagement with the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority, as well as to discuss the provision of additional humanitarian assistance and announce that the US plans to reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, which focused on the extent of Palestine. The Trump administration closed the consulate in 2019.

Blinken acknowledged Hamas’ popularity in and control of Gaza, speculating that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas delayed the Palestinian Authority election out of concern that Hamas would do well.

However, Blinken said the US, Israel, Egypt, the United Nations and other partners believe they can successfully provide humanitarian and reconstruction assistance to Gaza without taking advantage of Hamas, despite the popularity of terrorist groups in Gaza.

There is an understanding and a commitment on the part of Israel to respond to the real humanitarian crisis that exists in Gaza now water, electricity, sewerage, sewerage. If you look at what is happening, it is, on a human level, unacceptable and our Israeli counterparts agree with that, Blinken said.

Aid to Gaza, the secretary of state suggested, could help break Hamas’ control over the Palestinian population in Gaza.

Hamas is very effectively fed by despair and hopelessness. And so in the absence of this, some people will unfortunately return to the extreme tragically, terribly, which I think only underscores the imperative including the security of Israel that we find ways to effectively offer. [aid], Blinken explained.

In the long run, he said, in order to avoid a repeat of the recent violence, the US, Israel and the Palestinians need to address meaningfully some of the hotbeds that have contributed to tensions and conflicts, including deportations to East Jerusalem. expanding Israeli settlements, clashes between protesters and Israeli security forces in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and violence by Israeli settlers, Palestinian instigations of violence and Palestinian Authority payments to terrorist families.

Addressing another major diplomatic enigma in the Middle East, Blinken seems to have cast doubt on the prospects of a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, despite progress reports from indirect talks between the US and Iran in Vienna.

They were not even in the stage of returning compliance for compliance, Blinken said, questioning his remarks. It remains unclear whether Iran is willing and prepared to do what it needs to do to return to compliance with the 2015 agreement.

The secretary of state again pushed for criticism that the US should address a wider range of issues in these talks, explaining that the US is prioritizing Iran’s nuclear program because each and everyone [of Irans malign activities] it would be even worse if Iran had a nuclear weapon or was on the verge of being able to have one.

He also seemed to soften previous rhetoric about seeking subsequent deals that would extend and strengthen the deal after reinstatement.

Blinken said instead that the administration would use the revived agreement as a platform to see if the agreement itself could be extended and, if necessary, strengthened and also to capture these other issues.

A State Department official told Jewish interior on Monday afternoon that Blinkens comments do not reflect a change in administration policy.

We are pursuing the path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a reciprocal return of compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and aim to build on it to extend and strengthen the constraints on Iran’s nuclear program, and also to addressed other issues of concern, the official said.

Blinken postponed criticism that the administration is too willing to offer sanctions relief to Iran, arguing that the US will have all these other tools that we will use very actively in response to Iranian malignant activity even if it enters into agreement.

Blinken also said the administration hopes to nominate a nominee to be the State Department envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism very soon.

He also objected to a recent report by The Washington Lantern who claimed that the State Department actively avoids using the name Abraham Agreements to refer to the Trump-era normalization agreements between Israel and some Arab states. Blinken said he had no knowledge of any such directive.

Certainly not from me. I’m happy to refer to them as the Abrahamic Covenants, Blinken said. I think they were an important achievement, an achievement that we not only support but also want to build.

Blinken will face two more rounds of questions Tuesday by a subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.