Tooth-bound skeleton reflects brutal reality of slavery in Roman Britain | Smart news

The written data prove that BONDAGE it was one usual practice across the Roman Empire. But the physical evidence of the lives of enslaved people is scarce, especially in such remote regions as the island of Great Britain, that Rome busy between 43 and 410 AD

Now, Mark Brown reports for custody, London Archaeological Museum (MOLA) has discovered an extraordinary exception to this trend: a Roman-era man whose bones represent “the clearest case of [the] the burial of a captive individual ”discovered in the UK to date. Researchers Chris Chinnock AND Michael Marshall published their findings in the journal Britain on Monday.

A construction team renovating a private home in the English village of Greater Casterton occurred over the ancient tomb in 2015. Buried in a ditch, the enslaved man wore heavy iron handcuffs and a padlock on his ankles.

According to an MOLA declaration, the finding is apparent in part because such limitations are rarely discovered along with human remains. Archaeologists have previously uncovered victims of natural disasters whose still-handcuffed bodies were left buried, but this does not appear to be the case with the great Casterton man.

Radiocarbon testing undertaken by Leicestershire Police shows that the remains date between 226 and 427 AD Chinnock indicates custody that the man was probably between 26 and 35 years old when he died. He led a physically demanding life and had a healed bone marrow that could have been caused by a stroke or fall. His exact cause of death remains unknown.

There is no evidence of a coffin, the authors write on paper, and the “hard” angle of the skeleton – leaning slightly to the right, with the left side and arm raised on a slope – suggests that it was thrown into a ditch. dirt instead of properly intervening. A Roman-era cemetery stood just under 200 meters from the site, so this decision may have been “a conscious attempt to separate or distinguish” the captive person, the statement notes.

Moreover, the individual (persons) who buried this man seem to have gone out of their way to mark him as enslaved even in death.

“For the survivors, the handcuffs were both a form of imprisonment and a method of punishment, a source of concern, pain and stigma that may have left marks even after they were removed,” Marshall said in the statement.

Talking to IndependentArchaeologist Samuel Osborne adds that not all enslaved people in Roman times wore handcuffs: Rather, limb chaining was reserved as a brutal punishment for various perceived offenses, including attempting to escape.

“I can not pass up the idea that someone was trying to show a point,” Marshall tells them Independent. “If it is in the best interest of other people who are still alive, saying that this person is a slave and will remain a slave even in death, or if it is intended to have some kind of magical or religious dimension to it. “

According to the statement, some Roman burials found in Britain contained heavy iron rings that were wrapped around the limbs of the deceased. These objects did not function as actual restrictions, but were probably added after death to mark their holders as criminals or enslaved people. Part of the Roman writings from late antiquity hints at the belief that iron handcuffs could prevent the dead from returning to follow the living.

Such links, Marshall adds in the statement, “may have been used to exercise power over the dead as well as the living, implying that some of the symbolic consequences of imprisonment and slavery may extend beyond death.”

Last month, archaeologists uncovered further evidence of the brutal realities of Roman Britain when they announced the discovery of 52 ancient skeletons in Cambridgeshire, reports Jenny Gross for New York Times. Of the bodies, 17 were beheaded sometime in the late third century AD – likely as a punishment for crimes, write Cambridge University archaeologists in Britain. Notes on two of the bodies indicated that these people had experienced “extreme violence,” including the removal of an ear, the perpetrators added.

Chris Gosden, says an archaeologist at Oxford University who was not involved in the study Times that the list of crimes that guaranteed death in the late Roman period included murder, theft, religious misconduct, and many other offenses.

He explains, “Any allusion to rebellion against the Roman state would have been dealt with extremely violently.”