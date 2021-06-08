One million Europeans already have the EU Covid-19 certificate, Europe News & Top Stories

STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AFP) – More than one million Europeans have received the new European Union (EU) Covid-19 health certificate being issued to unblock travel within the bloc, the European Commission said on Tuesday (June 8th).
EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders announced the figure to the European Parliament ahead of a vote to register the document in law in time for the continent’s crucial summer tourism season.
It is expected to pass by a large majority following the agreement between members of the European Parliament and the 27 EU member states on the details, with the result of the vote announced early Wednesday.
The certificate – which shows the carrier’s immunity to Covid-19 either through vaccination or previous infection, or their negative test status – will be used for travel within the EU from 1 July, avoiding the need for quarantine or further evidence of travelers.
But the commission wants as many EU countries as possible to start earlier.
“The more certificates we can issue now, the easier the process will be over the summer – otherwise, we risk a major explosion in the first of July, which we can not afford,” Mr Reynders said.
As of Tuesday, nine EU countries were already issuing documents – including the sunny tourist destinations of Greece, Spain and Croatia, as well as the bloc’s main source of tourism, Germany.
Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Lithuania and Poland were the others.
“More than a million citizens have already received such certificates and many more will follow in the coming weeks and months,” Mr Reynders said.
The EU Digital Covid Certificate can be submitted online – on a smartphone, for example – or printed on paper.
It contains a QR code for verification, which border officials and country staff can use to check against digital signatures securely stored on Luxembourg servers.
Only the minimum data of the holder are included in the certificates to prevent identity loss, and EU legislation around their use will expire after one year, so that they do not become a device with great potential of the Big Brother who uses infuture.
EU lawmakers and capitals also agreed that when it comes to vaccination testing, only strokes authorized by the European Medicines Agency – so far those from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – will be accepted. all EU countries.
But individual countries may also decide to accept only for their own territory, such as that produced by Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine of Chinaor.
To prevent discrimination against the unvaccinated – especially young Europeans who have not yet been able to use the blows given priority to the elderly – much emphasis has also been placed on testing.
Parliament failed to conduct Covid-19 tests for free travel, but withdrew money and concessions from the European Commission to make them more affordable.
Mr Reynders said work was ongoing to also expand the use of the EU Digital Covid Certificate so that it could be accepted across Europe.
Talks have been under way with the United States on some sort of mutual recognition of vaccination status. But these have come up against the problem that there is no single US-backed federal certificate, just a bunch of state and private vaccination cards almost impossible to verify abroad.
