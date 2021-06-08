France ‘looks to replace English’ as ​​the working language of EU leaders next year





France is reportedly drawing up plans to replace English with French as the working language of EU leaders next year. A diplomat i said Politico The government of Emmanuel Macron wants all key meetings, minutes and notes of the European Council to be held in French, with translations available. EU civil servants would be offered more French classes and letters from the European Commission in English would be “left unanswered” according to plans, it is claimed. It has been speculated that any change in language will coincide with France’s next six-month EU presidency – which runs from January to June next year – rather than permanently. But the diplomat told Politico: “There will be more visibility with the French presidency, so we will intensify our work.”





(Image: IAN LANGSDON / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock)

They added: “Even if we accept that English is a working language and is commonly practiced, the basis for expressing oneself in French remains fully established in the EU institutions. We have to enrich it, and make it live again so that the French language really regains ground, and above that, the taste and pride of multilingualism. “ They continued: “We will always ask the Commission to send us in French the letters it wishes to address to the French authorities and if they do not, we will wait for the French version before sending it.” The European Council is the forum for the 27 leaders of the EU nations to meet and discuss current issues. Separates it from the European Commission, which is the nerve center for EU laws and bureaucracy, and the European Parliament which had representatives of the UK before Brexit.







