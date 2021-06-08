Taiwan Mayor the Fiji Times »Taiwan says too early to say whether tech hub is safe from COVID strike





It’s still too early to say whether major chip companies operating at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Technology Center will be safe from the recent rise in COVID-19 infections, its chairman said, though chip giant TSMC said it had not seen no impact so far. After months of relative security, Taiwan is dealing with an increase in internal infections, which since last week have begun to affect a small number of technology firms in Miaoli, the city adjacent to Hsinchu, including the testing firm King Yuan Electronics chips and packaging (2449.TW) and Foxsemicon Integrated Technology semiconductor device provider (3413.TW). Taiwan is a major manufacturer of semiconductors and is essential in the global effort to address a chip shortage that has shut down several car plants around the world and is now beginning to affect consumer electronics. Hsinchu, home of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (2330.TW)“The world’s largest contract chip maker has formed an ‘anti-epidemic war alliance’ with Miaoli to ensure that infections do not spread. President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to build a “defense line” to protect what she called an “industry of national importance,” sending troops last week to help build test stations at Hsinchu Science Park. Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien, in an interview with Reuters late Monday, said he could not guarantee total security for the city’s tech firms, but that the government had opened rapid testing stations. “I dare not say that there is no problem. “If there was no problem, then we would not need to set up fast test stations in the science park so urgently and quickly,” said Lin, a member of the ruling Progressive Democratic Party. On Sunday he said they had tested more than 1,800 migrant workers and found five positive cases. He said it was “too early to say” whether the city’s tech firms were completely secure. Hsinchu Science Park is home to more than 10,000 migrant workers, with almost 68,000 in the city, its neighboring county and Miaoli, with several dormitories housing more than 10 people in a room, creating a potential “transmission hearth” for transmission. , said Lin. TSMC DOES NOT SEE IMPACT So far the pandemic has not had a major impact on TSMC, which last month began stepping up disease prevention measures, including splitting work teams and telling staff and vendors not to move around its locations. main production in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan. TSMC said in a statement that the company had not started mass employee testing. “Regarding the increase in infections in Miaoli, we have not seen any impact so far, and we are closely monitoring the situation,” the company said. As of Tuesday morning, more than 250 cases had been reported at four tech companies in the area, most of which were migrant workers from Southeast Asian countries. Affected companies included chip packaging and testing firm Greatek Electronics Inc. (2441.TW) and telecom equipment manufacturers Accton Technology Corp (2345.TW). In a statement to the stock exchange on Monday, King Yuan, who has registered more than 200 infections, said he expected an impact of 30% -35% on output in June.

