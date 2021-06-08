BJP nominates candidates for civil elections in Delhi

NEW DELHI : BJP, with a clear majority in three municipal corporations in Delhi, on Tuesday nominated its candidates for various positions in civil bodies.

The list of candidates issued by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta included the names of Raja Iqbal Singh, Mukesh Suryan and Shyam Sundar Agarwal for the posts of mayors respectively in Delhi municipal corporations in the north, south and east.

Elections for various posts of the three corporations are scheduled for June 16th. The deadline for registration of candidacies is June 8.

Other candidates nominated by BJP are Archana Dilip Singh, deputy mayor; Jogiram Jain, chairman, standing committee; Vijay Kumar Bhagat, vice-chairman, standing committee; and Chhail Bihari Giswami, Head of House, NDMC.

Pawan Sharma, deputy mayor; Col (retd) BK Oberoi, chairman, standing committee; Punam Bhati, vice-chairman, standing committee; and Indrajeet Sehrawat, House Leader, SDMC, also found their names on the list.

Kiran Viadh, Deputy Mayor; Veer Singh Pawar, chairman, standing committee; Dipak Malhotra, vice-chairman, standing committee; and Satyapal Singh, Head of Chamber, EDMC, were also included in the list.

All BJP candidates in all three corporations are set to be elected with the party having the clear majority. In the SDMC and NDMC, the party has 108 members each and 64 members in the EDMC.

Opposition benches are occupied by VET and Congress who lack sufficient numbers to pose any threat to BJP candidates.

Survey dates, however, may vary depending on the blocking condition set to control the spread of COVID-19.

Mayoral polls last year were also delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-year term of the three corporations sees five one-year terms on a rotating basis, with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the other two also for the open category.

This will also be the final election for the three civilian bodies before the end of their five-year term in 2022.

