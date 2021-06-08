International
Lacson rejects 1Sambajan nomination bid for 2022 presidential polls
MANILA, PhilippinesSenator Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday officially rejected the offer of the opposition 1Sambayan coalition to be part of his presidential nominees for the 2022 national elections.
In his letter to 1Sambajani caller and retired Supreme Court director Antonio Carpio, Lacson addressed previous invitations and requests he had received from the coalition.
One of the communications from 1Sambayan invites Lacson to serve as a reactor at a coalition-organized town hall meeting on national security and foreign policy on June 19th. Another was a request from 1Sambayan for Lacson to submit a 30-second video and a profile with a pager, presumably as the senator is one of the presidential nominees being considered by the coalition.
Lacson said his participation “will be interpreted as a lack of justice in my end, in light of your previous statements suggesting that my representation will be an” obstacle “to your political approvals.”
“Therefore, as any self-respecting public servant would do, it is my humble position to politely decline your invitation in honor of my personal and political convictions, to which I have consistently and steadfastly adhered. , and considering the ‘inconsistencies’ and ‘inconsistencies’ that these can bring to your political efforts, ”Lacson said in the letter.
“To this end, I still want to express my gratitude to 1Sambayan for considering my participation in your event and my representation as one of your Presidential nominees,” he added.
Lacson said that after watching Carpio’s television interview, “I had the impression that the 1Sambayan coalition effectively ruled out a possible link to this representation, as you made it clear, as its main caller, that it would be.” unstable and “incompatible” for the group to approve, let alone identify with, someone who is one of the authors and the main “sponsor” of the Anti-Terrorism Law.
To recall, Lacson sponsored the Counter-Terrorism Act during Senate discussions on the measure.
“While you have clearly and repeatedly made a remark during the interview that you have ‘no problem’ with me running again as a senator in the next national election, I can not agree how much of a chance it would be if I were to “It was publicly revealed by the former justice associate that his suspicions are anchored in the attitude of this representation in the diligent sponsorship of a measure in the exercise of my oath of office as one of the country’s elected lawmakers,” Lacson said.
In a statement from 1Sambayan caller Atty. Howard Calleja before Lacson released the letter to Carpio, Calleja said the coalition remained “open to discuss things with Senator Ping and other well-meaning individuals”.
“We at 1Samboan believe in uniting the opposition. We want to unite those who are against dictatorship, authoritarianism, extrajudicial killings, the suppression of human rights and submission to foreign interests, which are the hallmarks of the Duterte administration,” Calleja said. .
“However, those who do not believe in a united opposition are naturally free to determine their own direction,” he added.
For context, Calleja was reacting to Lacson’s statement earlier in the day that he was “inclined to reject” the coalition nomination offer.
