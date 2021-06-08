A man ran over a Muslim family because of their religion, Canadian police sayExBulletin

footprint Brett Gundlock / AP

TORONTO A driver plowed a pickup truck into a family of five, killing four of them and seriously injuring the other in a deliberate attack targeting the victims because they were Muslims, Canadian police said Monday.

Authorities said a young man was arrested in the parking lot of a mall after the incident Sunday night in the city of Ontario in London. Police said a black pickup truck mounted a curb and hit the victims at an intersection.

“This was an act of eternal mass murder against Muslims,” ​​said Mayor Ed Holder. “It was rooted in unspeakable hatred.”

The extended family issued a statement identifying the deceased as Salman Afzal, 46; his wife Madiha, 44; their daughter Yumna, 15; and a 74-year-old grandmother whose name was not kept. The hospitalized boy was identified as Fayez.

“Everyone who knew Salman and the rest of the Afzal family knows the model family who were like Muslims, Canadians and Pakistanis,” the statement said. “They worked extremely hard in their fields and excelled. Their children were excellent students in their school and were strongly connected to their spiritual identity.”

A fundraising site said the father was a physiotherapist and cricket enthusiast and his wife was working on a doctorate in civil engineering at West University in London. Their daughter was finishing ninth grade and the grandmother was a “pillar” of the family, it was written on the page.

The family said in its statement that the public should come out against hatred and Islamophobia.

“This young man who committed this act of terror was influenced by a group with which he was associated, and the rest of the community must take a strong stand against this, from the highest levels in our government to every member of the community, “the statement said.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was in custody facing four counts of first-degree murder. Police said Veltman, a London resident, did not know the victims.

Detective Supt. Paul Waight said police had not decided if the suspect was a member of any specific hate group. He said London police were working with federal police and prosecutors to look into possible terrorism charges. He declined to detail the evidence showing a possible hate crime, but said the attack was planned.

About a dozen police officers combed the area around the crash site seeking information Monday. The blue marks on the ground had the point of intersection.

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” said Police Chief Stephen Williams. “… There is no tolerance in this community who are motivated by hatred targeting others with violence.”

Canada in general is welcoming to immigrants and all religions, but in 2017 a French Canadian, known for his far-right, nationalist views, started a rage shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people.

A woman who witnessed the aftermath of the deadly crash said she could not stop thinking about the victims. Paige Martin said she was stopped at a red light around 8:30 p.m. when a large pickup truck rumbled in front of her. She said her car shook with force.

“I was shocked, thinking he was a messy driver,” Martin said.

Minutes later, she said, she came to a horrific, chaotic scene at an intersection near her home, with first responders running to help, a police officer doing chest compressions on one person and three other people. lying on the ground. Several dozen people stood on the sidewalk and several drivers got out of their cars to help.

“I can not take the sound of screams out of my head,” Martin said.

From her apartment, Martin said she could see the scene and watched an officer press a sheet over a body around midnight. “My heart is broken so much for them,” she said.

Zahid Khan, a family friend, said the three generations among the dead were a grandmother, father, mother and teenage daughter. The family had emigrated from Pakistan 14 years ago and were devoted, kind and generous members of the Muslim Mosque of London, he said.

“They were just for their walk that would go out every day,” Khan said with tears near the crash site. “I just wanted to see.”

Qazi Khalil said he saw the family on Thursday when they were out for their night walk. The families lived close to each other and would gather together on vacation, he said.

“It has completely destroyed me from within,” Khalil said. “I can not really reach the conditions that they were no longer here.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said Muslims in Canada have become very familiar with the violence of Islamophobia. “This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil and should be treated as such,” said council head Mustafa Farooq.

Nawaz Tahir, a lawyer from London and leader of the Muslim community, said, “We must confront and eradicate Islamophobia and Islamic violence not tomorrow, today, for the sake of our children, our family, our communities.”

The mayor said the flags would be lowered for three days in London, which he said has 30,000 to 40,000 Muslims among its more than 400,000 inhabitants.

“For the Muslim community in London and for Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hatred is insidious and disgusting and must be stopped,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter. .