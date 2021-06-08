Hundreds arrested on Sting Global using FBI Running App





MELBOURNE, Australia The devices, purchased on the black market, perform only one function hidden behind a calculator app: sending encrypted messages and photos. For years, organized crime figures across the globe relied on equipment to orchestrate international drug shipments, coordinate arms and explosives trafficking, and discuss contract killings, law enforcement officials said. Users trusted the security of the devices so much that they often submitted their plans not in code but in plain language. Unknown to them, the entire network was run by the FBI On Tuesday, global law enforcement officials unveiled a three-year operation in which they said they had eavesdropped on more than 20 million messages and arrested at least 800 people in more than a dozen countries. In Australia, the attempt trapped domestic and international organized crime groups and outlawed motorbike gangs, with more than 200 people arrested, officials said. Hundreds more were arrested in Europe, authorities said, and U.S. law enforcement officials were expected to announce further arrests Tuesday.

The operation, as described by Australian authorities and court documents in the United States, represents a breakthrough for law enforcement. Although authorities have hacked or shut down encrypted platforms in the past such as the so-called EncroChat that police in Europe successfully hacked, this is the first known instance in which officials have controlled an entire encrypted network since its inception.

We have been in the back pockets of organized crime, Reece Kershaw, Australian Federal Police Commissioner, said on Tuesday. The FBI operation, according to court documents, which were sealed by the Department of Justice on Monday, began in early 2018 after the bureau disbanded a Canada-based encryption service called Phantom Secure. The company, officials said, supplied cell phones encrypted for drug cartels and other criminal groups. Seeing a gap in the underground market, the FBI recruited a former Phantom Secure distributor who had developed a new encrypted communications system called Anom. The informant agreed to work for the FBI and allow the office to check the network for the possibility of a reduced prison sentence, according to court documents. The FBI paid the informant $ 120,000, the documents said.

Anom devices were cell phones that had been stripped of all normal functions. Their only working application was disguised as a computing function: Once they entered a code, users could send encrypted messages and files from one endpoint. Working with the Australian authorities, the FBI and the informant created a key that allowed them to restructure messages into a third country and decrypt them. Authorities also relied on the informant to insert the devices into highly isolated criminal networks. The newsletter started in October 2018 offering equipment to three other distributors related to organized crime in Australia.

A big break, law enforcement officials said, came when they were able to take one of the devices into the hands of Hakan Ayik, an Australian who fled the country a decade ago and whom police believe headed drug imports from Turkey. The user base grew rapidly, and as of last month, there were about 9,000 active devices and users in more than 90 countries, according to the FBI. In all, over 300 criminal syndicates used the devices, officials said, including in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, Europol’s deputy chief executive, said the operation gave law enforcement tremendous insight into the criminal landscape and would provide spinoff investigations.

Australian authorities acknowledged that Anom had committed only a small percentage of the total volume of encrypted communications sent by criminal networks. But they said Anom had an advantage: Those who ran it were able to listen directly to the target audience and give users what they wanted. After users talked about the desire for smaller and newer phones, the authorities started providing them. Australian officials said they had discovered the operation on Tuesday because of the need to stop dangerous plots currently on the move and because of time constraints for legal authorities called in to intercept communications. The Anom website previously featured sleek graphics and glossy videos reminiscent of Apple ads. On Tuesday, she carried a new message: Users who wanted to discuss how your account was linked to an ongoing investigation could enter their account details.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos