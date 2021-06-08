The sausage war: is the UK going for a trade war with the EU?





The EU is said to be threatening a sausage trade war with the UK if it fails to comply with international law obligations set out in the Brexit agreement 17 months ago. The two sides are embroiled in an escalating dispute over trade rules for Northern Ireland, reports Times Financial. Maros Sefcovic, a vice-president of the European Commission, and David Frost, Britain’s Brexit minister, will meet in London tomorrow to discuss the Northern Ireland protocol, which has led to rising tensions in the region while periods of grace for The new rules are set to expire, the newspaper says. What is it about? In an effort to circumvent controls along the Irish land border, which would violate the Good Friday Agreement, the Brexit agreement kept Northern Ireland in the EU’s only commodity market and established a trade border in the Irish Sea. But, writing in FT on Sunday, Frost acknowledged that the government had underestimated the effect this would have on freight movements, with some suppliers in the UK simply not sending their products due to time-consuming paperwork. After the EU accused the UK of unilaterally imposing a postponement of some product controls, Frost warned that there had already been political unrest and street protests in Northern Ireland since the implementation of the Irish Sea border and called on the EU to abandon cleanliness. legal and take a common sense approach. What has this got to do with sausages? Europe threatens sausage trade war is not a conspiracy line by Yes Minister, tha BBC this morning. This is, in fact, the main story on the front page of The Daily Telegraphs. Sefcovic wrote an article for the newspaper in which he warns that the EU will react swiftly, decisively and resolutely if the UK fails to meet the obligations of international law agreed in 2019. Telegraph notes that the UK has already unilaterally extended grace periods for supermarket goods and parcels earlier this year, prompting EU legal action. Now, the newspaper realizes that ministers are considering, as a last resort, another one-sided extension for chilled meats, including sausages and minced ash period for which it ends on June 30th. He cites a Brussels official as saying the EU’s patience has weakened and says the quarrel could eventually lead to heavy tariffs on British exports and the suspension of parts of the trade deal, which would require a UK response. United. What else? Frost and Sefcovic will resolve the issue in person this week, with the two men talking about resolving difficulties as friendly trading partners and rebuilding trust. However, The Telegraph says there seems to be little hope of agreeing on a deal that would keep the sausage supplies flowing. Controls over animal feed entering Northern Ireland from the UK is one of the most difficult problems with the NI protocol, he explains. Guardian. The EU has proposed that the UK regulate its rules on animal production with blocks to avoid controls in Northern Ireland ports, but Frost has suggested the UK is not prepared to lose control over its laws. Meanwhile, under the title Bangers and Crash !, Daily Mail says Sefcovics’ warning comes amid reports that US President Joe Biden will use this G7 summit to impress Mr Johnson on the importance he attaches to maintaining protocol.

