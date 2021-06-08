US International Trade in Goods and Services, April 2021

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that deficit of goods and services was $ 68.9 billion in April, down $ 6.1 billion from $ 75.0 billion in March, revised.

US International Trade Deficit in Goods and Services Deficits: $ 68.9 billion 8.2% Exports: $ 205.0 billion + 1.1% Imports: $ 273.9 billion 1.4% Next release: Tuesday, July 2, 2021 () Statistical significance is not applicable or immeasurable. Data are adjusted for seasonality, but not for price changes Source: US Census Bureau, US Bureau of Economic Analysis; US International Trade in Goods and Services, June 8, 2021

COVID-19 Impact on International Trade in Goods and Services The global pandemic and economic recovery continued to affect international trade in April 2021. The full economic effects of the pandemic cannot be determined in statistics because the impacts are usually embedded in source data and cannot be identified separately.

Exports, Imports and Balance Sheet (exhibition 1)

Exports in April were $ 205.0 billion, $ 2.3 billion more than March exports. Imports in April were $ 273.9 billion, $ 3.8 billion less than imports in March.

The April decline in the goods and services deficit reflected a decline in the goods deficit from $ 6.2 billion to $ 86.7 billion and a decline in the services surplus from $ 0.1 billion to $ 17.8 billion.

From day to day, the deficit of goods and services increased by $ 94.5 billion, or 50.5 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased by $ 42.0 billion, or 5.6 percent. Imports increased by $ 136.4 billion or 14.6 percent.

Quarterly moving average (exhibition 2)

The average deficit of goods and services increased by $ 0.6 billion to $ 71.5 billion for the three months ending in April.

Average exports rose $ 3.9 billion to $ 198.7 billion in April.

Average imports rose $ 4.5 billion to $ 270.3 billion in April.

From year to year, the average deficit in goods and services increased by $ 24.3 billion from the three months ended April 2020.

Average exports increased by $ 17.9 billion as of April 2020.

Average imports increased $ 42.2 billion as of April 2020.

Exports (exhibitions 3, 6 and 7)

Exports of goods increased by $ 1.6 billion to $ 145.3 billion in April.

Exports of goods under the Census increased by $ 1.6 billion.

Capital goods increased by $ 2.1 billion. Civilian aircraft increased by $ 1.4 billion.

Supplies and industrial materials increased by $ 0.8 billion. Crude oil rose $ 1.0 billion. Other petroleum products rose $ 0.6 billion. Oil rose by $ 0.5 billion. Non-monetary gold fell $ 1.3 billion.

Vehicles, parts and automobile engines fell $ 1.0 billion. Vehicle parts and accessories fell $ 0.4 billion. Trucks, buses and special purpose vehicles fell $ 0.4 billion.



Net balance sheet adjustments fell less than $ 0.1 billion.

Exports of services rose $ 0.7 billion to $ 59.7 billion in April.

Travel increased by $ 0.2 billion.

Transportation increased $ 0.2 billion.

Intellectual property use charges rose by $ 0.2 billion.

Imports (exhibitions 4, 6 and 8)

Imports of goods fell $ 4.5 billion to $ 232.0 billion in April.

Imports of goods under the Census fell $ 4.6 billion.

Consumer goods fell $ 2.6 billion. Other textile garments and household goods fell $ 0.9 billion. Toys, games and sports items fell $ 0.7 billion. Household appliances fell $ 0.7 billion. Mobile phones and other household items rose by $ 1.7 billion.

Vehicles, parts and automobile engines fell $ 1.1 billion. Vehicle parts and accessories fell $ 0.7 billion. Passenger cars were down $ 0.5 billion.



Net balance sheet adjustments rose less than $ 0.1 billion.

Imports of services rose $ 0.7 billion to $ 41.9 billion in April.

Travel increased $ 0.3 billion.

Transportation increased $ 0.2 billion.

Real goods on the basis of the 2012 dollar registration (exhibition 11)

The real goods deficit narrowed by $ 7.2 billion to $ 98.6 billion in April.

Real exports of goods increased by $ 0.4 billion to $ 148.5 billion.

Real imports of goods fell $ 6.8 billion to $ 247.1 billion.

review

Exports and imports of goods and services for all months up to March 2021 shown in this notice reflect the inclusion of annual reviews in the Goods and Services series. See Notice in this announcement for a description of the reviews.

Reviews on March exports

Exports of goods revised by $ 0.8 billion.

Exports of services were revised by $ 1.9 billion.

Reviews on March imports

Imports of goods were revised by $ 2.1 billion.

Imports of services were revised by $ 1.1 billion.

Goods by selected countries and areas: Monthly Registration Base (exhibition 19)

April figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($ 3.5), Hong Kong ($ 3.0), Brazil ($ 1.1), Singapore ($ 0.8), the United Kingdom ($ 0.6) and Saudi Arabia ($ 0.3). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($ 32.4), European Union ($ 16.1), Mexico ($ 10.0), Japan ($ 5.4), Germany ($ 5.1), Taiwan ($ 3.2), Canada ($ 3.0), Italy ($ 2.9), India ($ 2.6), France ($ 1.9) and South Korea ($ 1.2).

The deficit with China fell $ 7.1 billion to $ 32.4 billion in April. Exports increased by $ 1.0 billion to $ 13.1 billion and imports decreased by $ 6.0 billion to $ 45.5 billion.

The deficit with the European Union fell $ 1.0 billion to $ 16.1 billion in April. Exports rose $ 2.0 billion to $ 22.2 billion and imports rose $ 1.0 billion to $ 38.3 billion.

The deficit with Mexico increased by $ 1.2 billion to $ 10.0 billion in April. Exports rose less than $ 0.1 billion to $ 22.5 billion and imports rose $ 1.3 billion to $ 32.4 billion.

Goods and services by selected countries and areas: Quarterly Balance of Payments Base

(exhibition 20)

Statistics on trade in goods and services by country and area are available only quarterly, with a delay of one month. With this publication, first quarter figures are now available.

First-quarter figures show billions of dollars in surplus with South and Central America ($ 21.4), Hong Kong ($ 7.1), Brazil ($ 6.2), Singapore ($ 4.6), Saudi Arabia ($ 3.1) and the United Kingdom ($ 3.1). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($ 91.4), European Union ($ 44.1), Mexico ($ 27.9), Germany ($ 18.5), Japan ($ 14.5), India ($ 9.2), Italy ($ 9.0). ), Taiwan ($ 7.5), France ($ 6.5), Canada ($ 6.0) and South Korea ($ 3.6).

The deficit with China rose $ 15.4 billion to $ 91.4 billion in the first quarter. Exports fell $ 1.5 billion to $ 46.3 billion and imports rose $ 13.9 billion to $ 137.6 billion.

The balance sheet with Canada shifted from a $ 1.2 billion surplus in the fourth quarter to a deficit of $ 6.0 billion in the first quarter. Exports rose $ 3.0 billion to $ 86.5 billion and imports rose $ 10.2 billion to $ 92.4 billion.

The deficit with Mexico narrowed by $ 7.3 billion to $ 27.9 billion in the first quarter. Exports rose $ 7.6 billion to $ 71.9 billion and imports rose $ 0.2 billion to $ 99.8 billion.

All referenced statistics are seasonally adjusted; statistics are based on balance of payments unless otherwise specified. Additional statistics, including unregulated seasonal statistics and details of goods on the basis of the Census, are available in Exhibits 1-20b of this notice. For information on data sources, definitions and review procedures, see the explanatory notes in this notice. The full release can be found at www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press-Release/current_press_release/index.html or www.bea.gov/data/intl-trade-investment/international-trad-goods-and-service. Full time is available at the Economic Information Registration Office at www.census.gov/economic-indicators/ or on the BEA website at www.bea.gov/news/schedule.

Next release: July 2, 2021

US International Trade in Goods and Services, May 2021

