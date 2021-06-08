Stuck in oblivion: Haitians seeking shelter look everywhere except home

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Haitians rejoiced when U.S. Homeland Security Alliance Alejandro Mayorkas announced the latest 18-month extension of protection for Haitians living in the United States, citing serious security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses , destructive poverty and lack of basic resources, which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cut-off benefits about 100,000 people who came after a devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti and are eligible for Temporary Protected Status, which provides temporary shelter for people fleeing countries struggling with civil strife or natural disasters.

Mr Mayorkas noted that it does not apply to Haitians outside the US and said those entering the country could return home. To qualify, Haitians must have been in the US on May 21st.

The Biden administration has disappointed some pro-immigration allies by significantly increasing repatriation flights to Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital. The government recorded 14 flights in February and 10 in March, more than any other destination, before moving on to six flights in April, according to Witness at the Border, an advocacy group that tracks U.S. Immigration and Enforcement flights.

The departures have continued despite the political and humanitarian crises in Haiti mentioned by US officials in their decision to extend the Temporary Protected Status. Kidnappings have become commonplace. UNICEF expects child malnutrition to double this year as an indirect consequence of the pandemic in a country where 1.1 million are already hungry.

Adrin, who spoke on condition of anonymity because his last name was not published to protect his wives’ identity, is among the legions of Haitians who fled the Caribbean shortly after the 2010 earthquake. Many initially fled to South America. He went to Chile while the others went to Brazil.

Why are they sending us back to Haiti? he said outside a cheap Mexican hotel blocks the border with El Paso, Texas, where he lived with his wife and about 20 other Haitians last month. We have nothing there. There is no certainty. … I need a solution not to return to my country.

Adrin is trying to settle in his third new city since 2016, when his wife was raped and his mother killed in Haiti. He will go somewhere other than home.

As construction work for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro was completed and Brazil fell into political turmoil, many Haitians crossed 10 seats by plane, boat, bus and foot to reach San Diego, where US authorities allowed them to enter for reasons humanitarian. But then-President Barack Obama changed course and began deporting arrivals to Haiti in 2016. Many of them started calling Mexico home.

Haitian restaurants opened in Tijuana, across the border from San Diego, serving pureed mango and plantain. Factories exporting to the US recruited Haitians, who also host tables and worship in congregations that have added services to Creole.

In recent months, some Haitians have relocated from Tijuana to Ciudad Juarez, another large border town with jobs in export-led factories. They are driven by job prospects, hopes for less racial discrimination and the temptation to overcome what they perceive as less protected boundaries.

The change was evident on February 3 when US authorities deported dozens of Haitians to Ciudad Juarez, a notorious power pandemic linked to the pandemic denying them the right to seek asylum. Under public health rules, only people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador can return to Mexico quickly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection have acknowledged the deportations to Haiti but have not explained why they took place.

They are in transit, said Nicole Phillips, legal director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, an advocacy group. It is a very transient population. They can start in Tijuana and move east. Other times they start in the east and move to Tijuana.

Adrin said he saw racial discrimination in Chile and Tijuana, where he worked on data entry for a company that collected neck braces and other medical equipment. He said he saw Mexicans being paid more than twice as much for the same job.

He lost his job when his temporary work visa expired and heard that Ciudad Juarez had a job. A straight shot by the bus, he decided to seize another chance for a new life.

During his first week at Ciudad Juarez last month, Adrin asked downtown merchants to let him sell items on the street, which are still half-empty between COVID-19. No one leaves. The factories are known to employ foreigners, but he no longer had a work permit.

Adrin wants to move to Ciudad Juarez and save money, saying he could try to go to the US one day. For now, he fears he will return to Haiti too much to risk applying for asylum or entering the country illegally.

A scar on the back of his head is from being hit with a pistol by an attacker in 2016, he says, and one on his left hand is not tied. He said his mother was targeted at her home and killed because she refused to attend rallies for the Tet Kale party, whose presidential candidate, Jovenel Mose, won the 2016 election.

Adrin believes the men who killed and attacked his wife worked for the party bosses. He recognized one and went to the police, but nothing came of it.

Haiti has long been plagued by poverty and violence. In April, then-Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe resigned amid a rise in killings.

Other Haitians staying at the hotel with Adrin had also left Tijuana. Some said they would stay and try to find work; others said they wanted to go to the United States.

Some people who are sent back to Haiti simply save for another attempt to move to the US

I’m back in Haiti over nine months now. I’m struggling to stay alive, said a mechanic in Port-au-Prince who was apprehended by border agents in South Texas. As soon as I crossed into the US, the police took us and the guide was nowhere to be found.

The mechanic spoke on condition of anonymity because he plans to cross the border again. He said his professional training did not make him work in Haiti, although he developed his trade from Chile to Guatemala on his trip to the US

Jean-Piere, another Haitian migrant who had trained as a mechanical engineer and spoke on condition that his last name not be published for security reasons, spent two years in Tijuana. After moving to Ciudad Juarez and failing to find a job, he said he wanted to go to the United States. He carries a file of documents for an eventual asylum case.

He said his father died because of political problems stemming from his work for Haiti’s ruling party.

Get the Monitor Stories you are interested in submitting to your inbox.

I can not return to my country, said Jean-Piere.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. AP writers Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Evens Sanon in Port-au-Prince contributed to this report.