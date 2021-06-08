Global Internet Outages Meme Fest As Trends of #InternetStop

Numerous outages hit the internet on Tuesday, shutting down several media outlets, governments and social media websites around the world. Major media-operated websites such as the Financial Times and The New York Times and e-commerce sites like Amazon were destroyed but later restored. Other sites affected included HBO Max, Quora, PayPal and Vimeo. The interruptions lasted from a few minutes to an hour. Some reports suggested there was a problem with a US-based IT service provider but more details were expected.
???? UK government, New York Times, Guardian, FT, Spectator & CNN websites are said to be all down at once
????# Internet outagepic.twitter.com/Do7pVaV6Gh
Alex Lewis (@A_WelshLegend) June 8, 2021
While an investigation was underway to find out what exactly happened, users on social media platforms who were not affected by the outages shared funny memes and began to wonder if this is the end.
Seriously? Is this the End? # Internet outagepic.twitter.com/qhtFFbslDA
Abhay Patil ???????? (@ Abhay3838) June 8, 2021
Some users suggested that they were back to playing Solitaire like the good old days when the internet was a new and scarce commodity.
#internetoutage back to the diamond.# Internet outagepic.twitter.com/kRdfVcmvam
Atish Parmar (atish_parmar) June 8, 2021
Some others threw a dig at those who shouted on social media about the closure using a perfect internet connection.
People tweeting around # Internet outage from the internet perfect well for now as well pic.twitter.com/u40LmjCSTV
Meme xD (@Meme__xD) June 8, 2021
I agree with everyone on the internet with him # Internet outage even when my internet was working very well. pic.twitter.com/RemvcMsrVA
Sagarika Biswas (agSagaBiswas) June 8, 2021
People tweeting around #internetdown from their internet completely good now.# Internet outagepic.twitter.com/4srxSdfnlJ
shubhi bhardwaj (@shubhiBhardwaj_) June 8, 2021
I tweet about #internetdown from my internet completely good now.# Internet outagepic.twitter.com/2A4ErI709y
Mia ???????? (@notyaregularhoe) June 8, 2021
How does it feel to tweet when the internet is weak. # Internet outage#internetoutage#internetdownpic.twitter.com/pr9WwL7qof
Uddalak Das (@ ninja_writer21) June 8, 2021
There were also those who took the opportunity to mock social media influencers who rely on Internet platforms to reach their audience.
Famous influencers .. !! pic.twitter.com/qbmfTJatC4
aniel-ani ???????? # mask (@ ani_royal007) June 8, 2021
#internetdown# Internet outage
Meanwhile youTubers broadcasters and social media influencers are like: – pic.twitter.com/tmrUTZ9M3t
Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 8, 2021
Others just had some real fun when most users were trying to get back online or do something meaningful.
# Internet outage without worry let’s get out pic.twitter.com/NpE3yIOE3y
The Last Man (@pLastHuman) June 8, 2021
experiencing # Internet outage#internetdownpic.twitter.com/ICLl0xzLGe
Inderjitsingh Sidhu (@ Inderji42720445) June 8, 2021
I inserted the wrong pie heater.# Internet outagepic.twitter.com/LFwfplddpH
????????????????????????? ????????????????????????? ???????????? (@ sandeepgiri28) June 8, 2021
* updates LinkedIn profile to ‘Skynet CTO’ * # Internet outagepic.twitter.com/uBfJMFtxTI
Reach America (@ApptainAmerica) June 8, 2021
According to disruption monitoring website Downdetector.com, nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported problems with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon.
Most of the websites that crashed showed a 503 error code on their sites when a user tried to reach that site. The problem was caused by a malfunction in the US cloud service provider FAST. He said on the service status website (which was working) that he had identified the issue and fixed it.
Later, a Reuters the report stated that some websites hit by the outage were returning to the internet.
The outages may have affected those trying to book COVID-19 vaccination slots to make immediate travel bookings.
