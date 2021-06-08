Connect with us

International

Global Internet Outages Meme Fest As Trends of #InternetStop

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By


A meme celebration on Twitter as #InternetShutdown touched several websites

Numerous outages hit the internet on Tuesday, shutting down several media outlets, governments and social media websites around the world. Major media-operated websites such as the Financial Times and The New York Times and e-commerce sites like Amazon were destroyed but later restored. Other sites affected included HBO Max, Quora, PayPal and Vimeo. The interruptions lasted from a few minutes to an hour. Some reports suggested there was a problem with a US-based IT service provider but more details were expected.

While an investigation was underway to find out what exactly happened, users on social media platforms who were not affected by the outages shared funny memes and began to wonder if this is the end.

Some users suggested that they were back to playing Solitaire like the good old days when the internet was a new and scarce commodity.

Some others threw a dig at those who shouted on social media about the closure using a perfect internet connection.

There were also those who took the opportunity to mock social media influencers who rely on Internet platforms to reach their audience.

Others just had some real fun when most users were trying to get back online or do something meaningful.

According to disruption monitoring website Downdetector.com, nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported problems with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon.

Most of the websites that crashed showed a 503 error code on their sites when a user tried to reach that site. The problem was caused by a malfunction in the US cloud service provider FAST. He said on the service status website (which was working) that he had identified the issue and fixed it.

Later, a Reuters the report stated that some websites hit by the outage were returning to the internet.

The outages may have affected those trying to book COVID-19 vaccination slots to make immediate travel bookings.

Click for more trending news

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: