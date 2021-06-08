Bosnian Serb military leader Mladic faces final decision on genocide issue





HAGUE (Reuters) – Appellate judges will issue a final verdict in the genocide case against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic on Tuesday, ending the last major Balkan war crimes trial before a court. of the United Nations. Mladic, 78, led Bosnian Serb forces during the 1992-95 Bosnian war. He was convicted in 2017 on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, including terrorizing the civilian population of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo during a 43-month siege and killing more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica. in 1995. The judges will begin reading their verdict at 3 pm local time (1300 GMT) in The Hague. It really is the last big trial. It is an endless story that many people thought would never end and will now end, said Utrecht University historian Iva Vukusic. The ruling includes 25 years of trials at the ad hoc International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, which sentenced 90 people. The ICTY is one of the predecessors of the International Criminal Court, the world’s first world war crimes tribunal, also based in The Hague. Vukusic stressed that Tuesday’s decision would be a signal not only to the victims of the wars that followed the break-up of federal Yugoslavia in the 1990s but to others who experienced conflict, such as the people of Syria. It sends a message that things are possible even when it seems hopeless, she said. Mladic evaded justice for 15 years until his arrest in Serbia in 2011. Mladics’s son, Darko, told Serbian TV that he had spoken to his father before the verdict and said he felt appropriate and had planned to be on trial. Darko said he expected his father to be acquitted. In Sarajevo, residents complained that Mladic was still seen as a hero in the Serb-dominated region of the ethnically divided country. Mladic’s lawyers appealed his sentence, arguing that the former general could not be held responsible for possible crimes committed by his subordinates. They demanded an acquittal or a retrial. Prosecutors want Mladic’s sentence upheld, along with his life sentence. If his sentence is upheld on appeal, the court will begin seeking a host country willing to house Mladic for the remainder of his sentence. So far, 14 European countries have received ICTY convicts to serve their sentences. Former Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic was transferred to a British prison last month. Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague with additional reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo; edited by Raissa Kasolowsky and Mark Heinrich

