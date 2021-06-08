Russia builds its first covert warship





Russia is close to completing its first naval vessel fully equipped with stealth technology to make it difficult to detect by enemy ships, Russian media reported on Tuesday. Mercury’s naval corvette has been stuck in delays, but two sources in the shipbuilding industry told the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti that the ship called Project 20386 is expected to be delivered to the Navy as soon as next year. The corvette body is already built. Russia in the past decade invested heavily in a comprehensive armaments program designed to replace Soviet-era armaments and navies. But some efforts to rebuild the military have been affected by Western sanctions imposed on Russia for annexing Crimea in 2014 and throwing its weight behind separatists in eastern Ukraine as the US bans exports of dual-use technology to Russia. The country’s shipbuilders previously used stealth technology such as a radar absorber layer on some of the other navy ships, but Mercury is expected to be Russia’s stealth ship, having a special shape that minimizes extensions and cracks in the surface. her, according to RIA Novosti. The new warship will be armed with cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and artillery. There will also be equipment for searching and destroying submarines. The Russian Navy before the annexation of Crimea would reject the idea of ​​building a completely secret military ship. In 2013 the daily Izvestia quoted a senior military source as saying that the ship would be very expensive, up to 18 billion rubles (175 million), and equipped with surplus armaments for which it does not need, such as Caliber navigation missiles. Russia’s top military-focused publication, The Military Review, published a scathing critical article about Wednesday in April, saying the project was doomed to fail. The Military Review noted reported design failures as lacking the equipment needed to support the latest weapons Mercury is supposed to have.

