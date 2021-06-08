



From the mafia boss of the 1990s to the media sensation of the 2020s, Sedat Peker has ruined domestic politics in Turkey with his series of show all videos. The videos have accused Turkish politicians and other high-profile individuals of everything from drug trafficking to the arms trade to murder to corruption, reports Associated Press. Peker has released nine videos from exile, according to Arabic News.

The videos have been watched 100 million times, said Bianet, a Turkish newspaper.

On June 14, Packer will meet with US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit, announced Arabic News. None of the allegations have been substantiated, he said Al Jazeera. However, amid the ongoing erosion of public trust in Turkish institutions, the videos have shaken the country. Turkey is also struggling with an economic downturn, the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the invasion of sea-scarves, he said AP. Who is Sedat Peker? indicator is a 49-year-old mafia leader and former pro-government supporter. He rose to prominence as one gangster in the 1990s with his tactics of shakedown AND violence, reported Al Jazeera. Released from prison in 2014, Peker has been in and out of prison since the age of 17, the AP said. In 2019, Peker fled Turkey to avoid prosecution, crossing exile in Western Europe and the United Arab Emirates, said Bianet.

He planned to return in April but failed due to an investigation that arrested 60 of his associates, the AP reported. Peker started his videos to show in May as a way to solve the results, said AP. How did Peker become an internet sensation? Pekers 90-minute videos, tell it all, are released every Sunday to an eager Turkish audience. His accusations have targeted high-profile politicians, media figures and businessmen for governing President Recep Tayyip Erdoganparty, said AP. Several allegations have implicated Packer himself. According to AP, Said Peker in a recent video, They ask me why I’m doing it … at first, I did it out of anger, expecting an apology … Now, I do not know why I’m doing it … I feel like I’m doing it him.

Peker says he will knock down his enemies with one tripod and a telephone camera, according to Al Jazeera. Opposition groups have seized the videos to demand a legal investigation into Pekers’s allegations. The videos have also resonated with a Turkish public increasingly demanding transparency and accountability amid government corruption, the AP said. Turkey has issued a new arrest warrant for Packers, the AP said.

All those targeted have denied the allegations, the AP reported. Peker says he will release a video about Erdogan after meeting with Biden later this month, Bianet reported.

