Rumor mills buzzed as Mukul Roy, Shamik Bhattacharya & Rajib Banerjee passed the BJP Bengal meeting





The BJPs unit in Bengal gathered on Tuesday for a high-level organizational meeting where party leaders were required to be physically present. However, the lack of heavyweights like Mukul Roy, Shamik Bhattacharya and Rajib Banerjee is being noticed. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh was quick to assert that the absence of senior leaders at the important meeting was not a concern. He clarified that the national vice president of BJP Mukul Roy could not do it as his wife is not well while the father of the spokesman Samik Bhattacharya has passed away. TMC Minister, returned to the BJP leader, Rajib Banerjee could not attend the meeting for personal reasons. At a time when some well-dressed politicians are expressing regret for leaving the Trinamool Congress and joining the BJP, the fact that these influential party leaders did not attend the meeting has sparked strong speculation. Last weekend, Mukul Roys’ son, Subhrangshu Roy, took to Facebook to thank Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee for helping his family in their time of need. “Roy himself was a founding member of TMC before resigning. 2017 and rise in On the other hand, Rajib Banerjee was ousted by TMC in January this year and competed in the Bengal assembly polls with a BJP ticket. READ ALSO | It was a mistake, you want to join TMC now: BJP workers in Birbhum apologize publicly In fact, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee recently hinted that some BJP leaders had been in contact to consider joining his party BJP MP Arjun Singh, however, dismissed Banerjee’s remarks as childish statements. Singh added that the daily meeting of the Bengal unit will determine the party agenda for the coming months. The issue of state-sponsored violence after the survey was discussed at length; the challenges of returning party workers to their homes and going to the courts for compensation were also discussed. People are facing violence after the survey and fake cases. Police are cracking down on false charges against them. The CPI (M) voted for TMC to keep BJP out of power and now their homes are also being demolished, the BJP leader claimed. On the sidelines of the meeting, Rajib Banerjee went on Twitter to say that imposing presidents ruling in West Bengal, reinforced in response to post-poll violence incidents, would go against the mandate of the people. Enough with the criticism. The people elected the majority government, they will not take it well if the threat of Section 365 constantly hangs to oppose the prime minister, wrote the head of BJP. pic.twitter.com/sSRE8FtYsa Rajib Banerjee (@RajibBanerjeeWB) June 8, 2021 While the BJP of Bengal is busy with its organizational meeting, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, is in Delhi meeting with top bronze as Interior Minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda to discuss various issues related to the State. Adhikari is ready to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.







