Prejudice to blame for late adoption of Chinese, Cuban, Russian vaccines

Pretoria – The Federation of South African Trade Unions (Saftu) has criticized the government for the slow spread of the Covid-19 vaccination program as the daily number of new infections and deaths from rising pandemics.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi noted how a local newspaper had reported this week that the government was prioritizing medicines from Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer at the expense of other manufacturers.

Many have criticized the lack of vaccines due to the inability of the government, for example, the failure to purchase access over a year ago when it was clear that vaccines would be produced and the prejudice of those who run the Health Products Regulatory Authority SA (Sahpra) , said Vavi.

The prejudice against certain suppliers is, ironically, the slowdown in testing of Chinese, Russian and Cuban vaccines. The Sunday Independent reported this week that the government is giving priority to J&J and Pfizer because they have professors and researchers in the Sahpra who are pushing the evidence and approvals of such vaccine manufacturers faster than others.

An anonymous Sahpra board member told the Sunday Independent that the favoritism was delaying the approval of the Chinas Sinovac and Russias Sputnik vaccines for use in South Africa.

Perhaps this explains why the government reportedly rejected 15 million doses of Sputnik which would have arrived between March and May. But the delay in getting the J&J vaccine has put the government in a desperate position leading to its dramatic turn towards Sputnik, Vavi said.

Reportedly, the government has turned to Sputnik manufacturers to order 5 million doses. However, due to negligence, it will now cost the country R680 million to buy these, although at an early date, the state could have won 15 million free doses.

The World Health Organization has approved the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinas Sinovac Biotech for emergency use. However, Sahpra has been considering Sinovacs’ application since March and has not yet given it the green light.

In a budget vote speech to the National Assembly last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed Sinovac’s approval by the WHO and expressed hope that Sahpra would speed up his review processes.

As we accelerate the delivery of vaccines, we continue to engage different manufacturers to ensure a reliable and diversified supply of vaccines. Therefore, we welcome the news that (WHO) has certified the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for urgent use, Ramaphosa said.

This is a crucial step that should allow our health product regulatory authority, Sahpra, to expeditiously review the Sinovac application.

In a statement in March, Sahpra chief executive Boitumelo Semete said the regulator had received documentation for the Sinovac vaccine on March 10 and would begin evaluating its effectiveness.

On Tuesday, Saftu said it could take a year for the country to achieve herd immunity for Covid-19, given the slow pace of vaccination.

Our analysis is sober as to the extent [progressing] confirms that we have not made the required progress, especially given the developments since two weeks ago. At the time the Baltimore-produced J&J vaccination was stopped due to possible impurities as ordered by the US Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer was the only vaccine available for inoculation, Vavi said.

Because Pfizer requires two doses to form a complete vaccination, the 900,000 vaccines administered through Pfizer are incomplete. This means that we are extremely behind where we need to be.

From barely 700,000 inoculations two weeks ago to 1.3 million inoculations … last Friday, it means we are administering just over 60,000 doses a day (meaning) the government will only achieve the inoculation goal of 67 percent of the adult population in a year and nine months, as estimated by our observations two weeks ago. At this rate, the government will fail to achieve herd immunity by the end of this year, he added.

Statistics released by the health ministry on Monday evening showed that in the last 24 hours, South Africa’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases had risen by 3,285 to 1,699,849.

The total number of tests performed was 11,899,793, with 23,199 new tests recorded since the previous report.

A total of 89 new deaths were reported, the ministry said, taking the national death toll from the coronavirus to 57,063.

African News Agency (ANA)