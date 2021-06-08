I’m overweight – catastrophically yes. I have given myself the challenge of losing excess in just one week. Dangerous? Not when we talk about the planet. To celebrate World Oceans Day, I am going on a plastic diet.

Did you know that the average person generates more than 30 kg of plastic waste per year? That’s about 4,500 pieces of plastic a year. Moreover, only 35 percent of recyclable household plastics make it in recycling bins, according to the Government Waste Resource Action Program (Packaging). And, when it does, only two-thirds of that is exported for recycling – well, us HOPE. When Britain’s plastic waste ends up in the hands of criminals – like The latest Greenpeace campaign exposed – is burned or discarded. So if we can not rely on the recycling system, then it is up to us to stop using so much.

First, I needed to measure my waste. For a week, I collect my family of three plastic trash cans in two “sin bins” – recyclable and non-recyclable. It’s about 1.3kg, which may not sound like much, but plastic is lightweight – that’s 76 plastic plastic pins with strawberries (actually, they’re empty cleaning products, shampoo, a toothbrush and lots of food packaging). Multiply 1.3 kg by 52 weeks, and it is a very bad 67.6 kg per year.

I seek the help of a “plastic nutritionist”, ie free application My Small Plastic Footprint. Facts such as “five percent of all plastic in daily use is thrown away within 20 minutes” help maintain my resolve. The app calculates your “PMI” (plastic mass index – or how much plastic you are using), where 100 means you are overweight; this, shamefully, is the average British score. My 91 – Clearly room for improvement.

Helen Bird, a plastic expert at Wrap, tells me that two-thirds of British household plastic packaging is from food, “so we can make the biggest entrances there.” I sign up at loop, a garbage shopping platform, currently offering 110 different pantry, beverage, beauty and home cleaning products in the UK, where users pay a deposit to borrow Loop containers. But at 50 3.50 for 650g of fusilli pasta, it’s more expensive than your average. Abel & ColeClub Zero is cheaper, although it only offers 35 pantry products. Making zero waste is important, however: Bird explains that there are not enough trees to provide enough cardboard alternatives.

If Instagram is to be trusted – is it? – I can eliminate a considerable amount of “bad” plastic (bags, film, wrappers, etc.), which very few local authorities collect, growing vegetables from waste. Thus, my kitchen window sill is currently incubating stained glass cups that release spring onions, a few picks and lettuce, regularly overcoming the seed, soil and packing stages. Also under observation are throwing pieces of carrots, potatoes and fennel, though all will have to be planted in the ground to provide more food.

Digging around durable subscription boxes proved a rich layer for inspiring eco exchanges. Authentic houseThe June box (from, 15.50 for 3-4 items) includes coconut cleaning pads. Here is an eco story: I can not stick to the old, soft sponges (plastic), so they drown too often. And, thanks to The Lion Box, I discovered Iron and velvetconcentrated cleaners; once diluted, a 10ml sachet makes a 250 / 500ml bottle of oven cleaner / anti-bac surface cleaner / glass cleaner etc. After all, why commodity water across the country? The Leo’s Box mu mu 4 monthly membership fee gives access, on average, to a 40 per cent discount on each product selected, thus avoiding the accumulation of unwanted eco goods.

Speaking of piles, I realize I can swap my plastic cleaning bottles with Recharged version of Bower Collective (5.95 £ for 50ml) – its plastic waste calculator will make you want to invest in its refillable cleaning products for the whole family: kitchens, bathrooms, people.

What is left are the hard things to recycle. Terracotta it is a gift from god to the guilty. I can complete this whole screen by listing all that is difficult plastic that Terracycle recycles – about 50 in total, many of them include in my list of eco crimes: cookies / cake / fresh wrappers, contact lens packaging, toys, food bags, toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, cosmetics, pens, gloves available, coffee pods, Pringles Pack. But if I divide my recycling into all of these categories – and I will – I will have to do about 15 different abandonments. “Until these roadside gatherings, Terracycle is really for the sharp greens,” Bird explains. “Most people can’t worry.” Who can blame them?

A week later, it is time for another audit. My plastic garbage bags are significantly lighter, at 0.4 kg – which means I reduced my weight by more than two-thirds. The remaining culprits are mostly plastic packages not covered by Terracycle, and food containers that are easily recycled. But even my bag is lighter, and my home budget has increased by about 50 percent.

While supermarkets and big brands do not offer fillers and greener packaging, there are difficult choices to be made. I also need more time; eliminating plastic can mean giving up comfort. This can be seen as a complication of life, but, if reducing plastic consumption has to do with home growth, bottle fillings and deposits, I prefer to think of it as a return to simpler times.

