Bennett is a reformed ‘wicked’ and ‘wicked’ Jew who will rot, say haredi MK





In a fierce attack on Tuesday, leaders of the United Torah’s ultra-Orthodox Judaism party denounced Yamina leader and future prime minister Naftali Bennett as “evil,” said his government would “eradicate religion” and called him to remove his yarmulke. Speaking in the Knesset, Interior Minister and Shas leader Arye Deri, United Torah Judea’s Speaker MK Moshe Gafni and Housing and Construction Minister Yaakov Litzman affirmed that religious reforms and state issues presented in the drafted coalition agreements by the newborn government would destroy the Jewish Character of the State of Israel. “The name of evil will rot,” Gaffney said, referring to Bennett and the proposed changes to religious issues. “We do not allow Judaism or those things related to the religious and ultra-Orthodox community to harm the continuation of religious life,” the UTJ leader attacked. Gaffney even compared Bennett to the biblical figure of Korach, who rebelled against Moses and was swallowed up by the earth, and called on Yamina voters and the Zionist religious public to “expel these people from among you.” Until denounced the proposed reforms as “eradication of religion by the state”, and denounced the legislation set out in the coalition agreements that would allow public transport and trade growth in Shabbat, change the election committee for chiefs, reform the provision of kashr oversight , expand access to conversion and allow civil marriage in Israel. “It now turns out that because of personal lust and ambition, the Bennett-led government will reject all values ​​that have been sacred to the people of Israel for thousands of years,” Derry asserted. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Litzman labeled the alleged coalition as “an extremist left-wing government with no values ​​or moral compass,” adding that “everything Jewish is disappearing.” Litzman said: “I urge Bennett to remove his yarmulken. It’s a big shame, he has to take off his yarmulken after signing these things. “Bennett responded to the attacks,” I’m sorry to hear the harsh expressions used by MK Gafni, Deri and Litzman. These are expressions that do not add respect to them and reflect a loss of patience. “He referred to last year, when the government was formed and Yamina was left out, while the ultra-Orthodox parties remained.” You have not seen me calling Gafni to remove his handkerchief. There was a government, we were not part of it, and the sun was still shining in the morning. “Bennett said that” ultra-Orthodox MK will not teach us what Judaism is and certainly not what Zionism is, “and took the opportunity to they shyly, implicitly, about the Meron catastrophe in which 45 mostly ultra-Orthodox men and boys died in April at the shrine suffering from long-term neglect and insufficient infrastructure for the hundreds of thousands of pilgrims visiting the country. “I tell the ultra-Orthodox citizens of the country that you have nothing to worry about. “On the contrary, this past year has shown that you are the one who pays, literally with your life for the political culture of neglect, the preference of close associates and the perpetuation of problems,” Benentt said. The Yamina leader vowed that a state commission of inquiry would be set up to investigate the Meron disaster. UTJ MK Yakov Asher criticized Bennett for his warning, advising him, “It is not enough that you have traded with all your values ​​and those of your voters just to be prime minister, are you trying to trade even in the blood of our brothers? died of Meron? “” I do not remember ever discussing or working for Meron in the Knesset, are you awake now ?! “ Both the UTJ and Shas parties accused Bennett of being “the man responsible for polarization and hatred in Israel,” and ridiculed him “now rolling his eyes at the sky and talking about unity and unity.” “You have lost all boundaries and logic on the road to immediate political satisfaction,” the parties said. “As the holder of the title of the biggest liar in Israeli politics, we do not expect anything from you and we do not trust you with anything.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos