The first global statistical analysis of harmful algal blooms

A satellite image (left) shows a bloom of the harmful species Pseudo-nitzchia algae on the shores of the State of Washington and British Columbia. Harmful algae blooms like these can shut down economically important fisheries for months. Credit: NASA (left) and NOAA Northwest Fisheries Science Center (right)



The first global statistical analysis of trends in harmful algae blooms (HABs) has shown that, worldwide, there is no significant increase in HAB events, but that in some regions, events involving toxic species of algae affecting humans and wildlife are on the rise. Furthermore, the study finds that human activity, mainly aquaculture in coastal waters, and the economic impacts that HABs cause on the fast-growing industry, are likely to lag behind perceived growth.

The study, which appears in Communications Land and environment was led by Gustaaf Hallegraeff at the University of Tasmania and included biologist Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and director of the U.S. National Bureau of Pest Algae Don Anderson, along with scientists from 14 countries.

“The 2019 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) suggested that the occurrence and toxicity of blooms will increase in the future,” Hallegraeff said. “But these trends remain an open debate.”

“There has been a lot of speculation in recent years whether HABs are growing due to climate change or changes in land use or aquaculture,” Anderson said. “This should put the general debate at rest, but it also highlights places where we can do more to address the problem, which is clearly a growing threat in many regions, and to better anticipate future trends.”

Harmful algae include a wide range of plankton species, many of which produce toxins that can cause paralysis, neurological disorders, amnesia, gastrointestinal diseases, skin and respiratory irritation, and even death. Symptoms can affect humans, as well as marine and freshwater wildlife, such as marine mammals, shellfish, fish and seabirds, including many economically important animals. Other species of harmful algae grow rapidly in the presence of warm water, high nutrients and other environmental conditions, resulting in a number of “disturbing” effects, such as clogged water and sewage systems, polluted beaches and low levels of dissolved oxygen leading to fish deaths. Both toxic and disturbing HAB events appear to be on the rise worldwide, but there have long been questions as to whether this perception is well-founded or is due to increased monitoring efforts or more diverse and costly impacts. of flowering.

To better understand HAB trends globally and regionally, the research team analyzed data from a worldwide database of HAB events known as HAEDAT (Algal Harmful Event Database), which contains 9,500 records of blooms between 1985 and 2018. Because HAEDAT lists only documented events of varying severity, the researchers also analyzed data from OBISI (Ocean Biodiversity Information System), a worldwide database of micro-algae observations, to t helped them determine if the increase in HAB events was the result of ever-increasing monitoring efforts over the years and in many parts of the world.

Using nearly six million OBIS data during the study period as a test for the monitoring effort, they found no statistical significance for the slight upward trend in HAB events worldwide that remained after the correction for the growing number of measurements that occurred during the same period. However, they found statistically significant increases in six regions: Greenland, the Caribbean, the west coast of North America, Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, and Western and Northern Europe. They also found statistically significant increases in region-specific toxic and disturbing events, including amnesic and paralytic toxin outbreaks in marine mammals in the Arctic Pacific, Ciguatera poisoning in the Canary Islands, and red and green algae blooms in the Indian Ocean and Southeast Australia, among others.

During the study period, worldwide aquaculture production increased nearly 16-fold, and the authors found that all regions with suitable HAEDAT data reported more events as aquaculture expanded. The authors point out that the increased use of coastal waters for aquaculture has been a major factor in the occasional catastrophic, long-term economic impacts of flowering and, in turn, has led to awareness of new harmful algal species and new types of toxins. This increase in aquaculture has also resulted in better management of marine resources in many cases serving to reduce the economic and health impacts of a boom.

“Improving efforts to monitor specific sites and for specific harmful algal species provides the opportunity to better predict HAB in the long run,” Hallegraeff said. “This could bring with it a greater insight into future changes, which will bring with it a better seafood security.”

“HABs sit at the crossroads of many social, environmental and scientific trends,” Anderson said. “So when it comes to understanding the driving forces behind a different set of HABs we see, only better monitoring and more consistent data will help us manage HABs and minimize their impacts. complex in society and environment “.

More information:

The perceived global increase in algae blooms is attributed to intensified monitoring and flowering impacts. Common land Approx 2, 117 (2021). The perceived global increase in algae blooms is attributed to intensified monitoring and flowering impacts.2, 117 (2021). doi.org/10.1038/s43247-021-00178-8

