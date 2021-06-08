Dubai will host 10 new private schools in the next academic year







Indian school in Abu Dhabi – Goes to the classroom with heavy bags – on the first day of the opening day after a long summer break yesterday – Photo Ahmed Kutty / Gulf News

Image credit:

Dubai: The Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Tuesday that 10 new schools will open in Dubai in the 2021-22 academic year. Another 14,671 new places will be added with the opening of new schools, according to new data released by KHDA. Mohammed Darwish, CEO of Permits and Compliance, KHDA, said: We are delighted to welcome 10 new schools in Dubai, which will now provide parents with more educational choices. The addition of new schools is part of our commitment to providing high quality education and efforts to further consolidate the growth of Dubai as a global educational destination. locale The schools that open this year are located in Tilal Al Ghaf, Al Warqa, Al Karama, Al Barsha, City Walk, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej and Rashidiya. Based on the high demand from parents for new educational offers, the new schools offer a choice of curricula Australian, UK, US Ongoing demand for new schools reflects the resilience of Dubai’s private education sector and reflects the success of our strategy to attract high quality schools that meet Dubais’s aspirations and needs, Darwish said. First to Dubai This year will mark the opening of the first Australian Curriculum School in Dubai. Moreover, Dubai’s first campus of the prestigious 500-year-old Britains Guildford Royal Grammar School is expected to open later this year, bringing to seven the total number of international branch schools in Dubai. A total of 25 new private schools have opened in Dubai over the past three years. Between September 2020 and February 2021, Dubai witnessed an overall increase of 2.6 percent in school enrollment, according to the latest landscape report released in February 2021 by KHDA.

