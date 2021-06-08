Scott Morrison to focus on international trade, climate policy in speech ahead of G7 summit

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will use a major foreign policy speech to suppress liberal democracies to reform and “renew” global bodies like the World Trade Organization so that they can uphold international rules and protect countries from economic coercion. .

He will also try to reshape Australia’s climate change policies ahead of crucial meetings with world leaders in the UK this week, saying the government understands the world is embracing a new “zero net” emissions economy.

The prime minister will deliver a speech Wednesday at the PerthUSAsia Center before heading to Singapore for a quick visit.

He will then fly to the “G7 plus” summit in Cornwall, where he is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

There are no new climate commitments

Australia has been under increasing pressure from some world leaders, particularly UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make deeper carbon emissions cuts ahead of the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow in November.

Mr Morrison will not make any new commitments to raise Australia’s climate targets in his speech.

Instead, he will simply repeat “Australia wants to reach zero net emissions” as soon as possible [and] possibly by 2050 “and again declare Australia will resist Europe ‘s push to introduce carbon tariffs.

He will break Australia’s record in cutting emissions through technology, arguing that it is currently deploying renewables “three times faster than the US, China and the EU”, while stressing that the government wants to preserve production and industry locations. severe.

But the Prime Minister will also use clear language to acknowledge the global shift away from polluting energy sources such as colanders towards renewables.

“A new global energy economy is growing with profound implications for Australia as the world tackles climate change,” Mr Morrison is expected to say.

“A net zero energy economy is being designed by governments, international agencies and financial markets alike.

“This is happening and we understand it.”

COVID-19 recovery, China and Russia will appear in G7 plus

The G7 plus summit is likely to discuss the global economic recovery on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the increasingly aggressive behavior of authoritarian states such as China and Russia.

In his speech, the Prime Minister will take a confident tone regarding liberal democracies, saying they “work for all” and declare “Australia’s open economic perspective and vibrant civil society support our resilience in difficult times” and continued stability and prosperity in the long run “

“Our success also gives us the confidence and the means to defend and defend our liberal, pluralistic society. To push back against coercion, to preserve our sovereignty, and to support others to make decisions that are in their sovereign long-term interest.” “reads the speech.

Mr Morrison will also drop Australia’s weight following calls to review global bodies that have been embroiled in conflict and controversy, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“Liberal democracies should aim at gardening with clarity, unity and renewed purpose,” Mr Morrison is expected to say.

“Our challenge is nothing less than to strengthen, renew and support a world order that favors freedom.”

Mr Morrison will make a subtle reference covered by the Chinese government’s trade sanctions campaign against Australia, saying he has received “great encouragement” from world leaders and “support for Australia’s readiness to withstood the economic downturn recently “.

Australia has already taken China to the WTO over the damaging tariffs imposed on Australian barley and is ready to do the same over the tariffs on Australian wine.

Morrison to call for WTO reform

But the organization has been hit by some bitter disputes and has functioned without its Appellate Body, which arbitrates global trade disputes, since the end of 2019.

The Trump administration blocked the appointment of new judges, accusing the organization of discriminating against the United States and doing little to curb unfair trade practices by China.

Mr Morrison says Australia shares some US concerns about the body, but will urge democratic nations to reform, rather than abandon, the WTO.

“At the G7, we will work with others to support the role of the World Trade Organization and to modernize its rule book where necessary,” Mr Morrison is expected to say.

“This may be one of the most powerful tools the international community has to counter economic coercion.

“Where there are no consequences for coercive behavior, there is little incentive for content.”

The prime minister will reiterate his call for the WHO to be given “extended oversight and pandemic response power” on the eve of the coronavirus pandemic.

And he will again support the decision of the Biden administration to intensify efforts to identify the source of the COVID-19 explosion.

But Mr Morrison will indirectly cite the controversial theory embraced by many conservatives in the United States that the virus may have come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Leading the call for an independent inquiry remains Australia ‘s firm view that understanding the cause of this pandemic is essential to preventing another, for the benefit of all people,” he is expected to say.