The Taiwanese government criticizes the online article on donating vaccines to Japan





Taipei, June 8 (CNA) The Taiwanese government on Tuesday criticized as “distorted” and full of “gossip” an article recently posted on social media that incorrectly reported on Japan’s donation of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan The Japanese government shipped 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan on June 4, a day after Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi revealed during a legislative session that Japan was working to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan. According to Japanese media reports, Motegi told lawmakers that Taiwan was in urgent need of vaccines now because its local production capacity will only become available in July. The article first appeared on an online forum a few days ago, but has since gone viral. She claimed that the reason Japan did not offer more vaccine doses was because Taiwanese officials said the country only needed a few doses to meet the current need as its indigenous vaccines would be available in July. A video showing Motegi answering lawmakers’ question that came with the article also went viral. The title of the video erroneously indicated that the Japanese official told lawmakers that Taiwan did not request many vaccines because they only needed them enough for June, with vaccines produced instead of Taiwan scheduled for July. Such claims angered some internet users in Taiwan, at a time when the COVID-19 community broadcast continues to grow in the country. Some experts have blamed the recent spread of the virus on the government’s failure to provide enough vaccines when the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan was relatively good. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a statement late Monday, accusing the online article of deliberately misinterpreting Motegi’s statement to manipulate public opinion for political purposes. MOFA stressed that the Taiwanese government will continue to provide vaccines from their original manufacturers to ensure a sustainable supply. Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang () told reporters Tuesday before attending a legislative session that an accurate translation of Motegi’s statement could easily be found online, describing the article as “evil gossip”. He thanked friendly countries like Japan and the United States for providing vaccines in Taiwan during this difficult time and urged the public to stop spreading false reports. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung () also said during a press conference on Tuesday that the Taiwanese government has not told any country that there are enough vaccines. “The fact is that we just do not have enough vaccines. We did not tell Japan we had enough,” he said. Meanwhile, in a statement Tuesday, Kuomintang, Taiwan’s main opposition party, criticized the administration for dragging its feet on providing vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use and indifferent to efforts of the private sector to receive vaccines. Politicians and analysts from opposition political parties have also expressed suspicions that some government officials are giving unfair protection to local vaccines in order to artificially raise the stock prices of those companies for personal gain. The administration of President Tsai Ing-wen () has strongly denied such allegations. (By Matt Yu, Wang Yang-yu and Emerson Lim) Enditem / AW

