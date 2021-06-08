Pilots in India demand better pay for colleagues killed by Covid





The union said Air India was paying around Rs 500,000 to Rs 1 million ($ 6,800 to $ 13,700) in compensation to the family if a pilot died from Covid-19 while performing their duties. The number, he said, was part of what other airlines were paying for and could be enough to take care of the hospital bills of deceased colleagues. Indigo, a private airline, was paying 50 million rupees or more than $ 680,000, the union said in one of its letters. The union said it had sent repeated requests to the government demanding that flight crews be given priority over vaccinations. In a letter to the Minister of Health of India, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on April 16, the union asked the government to recognize the crew members as essential workers. We urge you to vaccinate the entire crew as soon as possible, she said. The two Air India pilots who asked for anonymity for fear of retaliation from the government said they were irritated by how their calls for better compensation and pay cut protests had fallen on deaf ears. They also said they were afraid of being exposed to new variants of the virus circulating in other countries while doing their job. Despite all this, the pilots said they were being paid salaries that were nearly 40 to 70 percent less than what they received before the pandemic. Wage cuts took effect in April last year after global travel was halted. Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s civil aviation minister, has said the Vande Bharat countries mission to evacuate Indians was the world’s maximum repatriation, transporting more than 9 million people so far. India did not bow before this health crisis of the century, he said in an a tweet Tuesday. But neither Mr Puri nor Air India have responded to the requests of their pilots. The Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In May, the union wrote a letter to Air India, urging company executives to show a kindness similar to what it showed when it asked its pilots to show up for duty when it had to rescue Indians from some of the world’s most affected regions. , including the United States, China and Italy.







