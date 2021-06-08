Democrat voters are divided over whether Biden should strike Israel





The split in the Democratic Party over U.S. policy toward Israel and Palestine is not among politicians nor among their constituents. In one new survey with Vox and Data for ProgressDemocrat voters are divided on whether President Joe Bidens’s administration should be tougher on the Israeli government. The poll, which had a 3 percent error rate, was conducted May 19-21 among 1,319 potential voters. In it, after being given a brief overview of how Biden responded to the crisis last month, 32 percent of Democrats say they believe the administration should condemn Israel’s actions. Meanwhile, 39 percent agreed that the administration has the right approach to Israel. Only 11 percent of Democrats believe the administration should be more supportive of Israel. At the time the survey was being conducted, the New York Times reported that more than 200 people had died in the last round of fighting, the vast majority of them Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The conflict escalated as Israel worked to oust Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem. The Biden administration quietly advocated for a ceasefire, but not strongly enough, some critics said; The White House condemned the violence by Hamas, but said it did not consider the Israeli attacks disproportionate. Republicans’ answers to some of the questions are more uniform. For example, more than 60 percent believe Biden is not a strong enough supporter of Israel, and 60 percent agree that the administration should condemn Hamas further. As Voxs Alex Ward has explained, there is a growing divide over U.S. policy toward Israel within the Democratic Party that became more apparent in the last month. This is partly because former President Donald Trumps’ stance on Israel was extremely conciliatory, which may help explain why a once bipartisan approach has become more complicated among Democrats: As president, Trump gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu almost everything he wanted, including recognition of Israeli sovereignty over disputed territory such as the Golan Heights, the relocation of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, and a peace plan that met almost all of the prime ministers’ wish lists. Meanwhile, Trump closed a Palestinian political office in Washington, DC, stopped aid to the West Bank and Gaza, and effectively severed ties with senior Palestinian officials. Some of the parties of the youngest, most diverse and most progressive lawmakers have also raised questions about support for Israel and highlighted the plight of the Palestinian people. However, Biden does not appear to have moved along with his party. Just last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “We have a long and lasting strategic relationship with Israel, and that will continue to be the case no matter who is leading the country.” reported the Washington Post. However, a majority of Democrat voters want that relationship shifted: The poll found that 45 percent want the U.S. to cut $ 3.8 billion in military aid to Israel.

