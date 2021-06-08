Scott Morrison digs against deeper emission cuts ahead of G7 summit | Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison is resisting international pressure to close more ambitious climate commitments, saying Australia opposes setting targets for certain parts of the economy or fake deadlines for phasing out specific energy sources.

Before heading to the G7 summit in the UK later this week, the Prime Minister will use a foreign policy speech to say that ambition alone does not solve the problem of current emission cuts.

Morrison is also expected to characterize carbon border tariffs an idea that is gaining momentum in international discussions as a way to avoid relocating heavy-emitting industries to countries with less ambitious climate commitments as a protectionist warlike measure.

In a speech to a thinktank in Perth on Wednesday, Morrison is expected to address tensions with China, saying Australia is far from isolated despite Beijing conducting a series of trade actions against Australian export sectors over the past year.

According to remarks of the speech previously distributed in the media, Morrison means that Australia has made it clear that it is not a nation that can be easily marginalized and headed towards unacceptable compromises.

He warns that the risks of miscalculation and conflict in the Indo-Pacific region are growing amid growing competition between China and the US, and insists liberal democracies must strengthen, renew and support a world order that favors freedom.

But amid the growing international focus on the climate crisis, Morrison appears to be digging against deeper emissions cuts and sector-specific targets as part of the road to net emissions.

The UK, which is hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, has made it clear that climate is its top foreign policy priority this year, and the Biden administration also recently called on Australia to cut emissions further. sooner than planned. But Morrison says it must depend on sovereign nations to determine their direction.

Importers It is important that nation states be responsible for charting their path to net zero based on their unique economic structures and energy sources, Morrison is expected to say in a speech at the Perth USAsia Center.

Australia does not support the setting of sectoral targets or timelines for the decarbonisation of specific parts of our economy or the imposition of false deadlines for the phasing out of specific energy sources.

G7 climate and environment ministers issued a statement in May describing coal-fired power generation as the single biggest cause of rising global temperatures and the commitment of major developed economies to further accelerate the transition away from capacity. unchanged coal and in a wholesale decarbonized energy system 2030s

US President Joe Biden has set a target for a 50% to 52% reduction in net greenhouse gas pollution across the economy by 2030, compared to 2005 levels, and has also set a sector-specific goal to achieved 100% carbon pollution – free electricity by 2035.

But the Australian government remains committed to its Abbott-era target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030.

In the prepared speech, Morrison says Australia will continue to be a strong voice for a technology-focused approach and for countries to work together to reduce the cost of low-emission technologies, rather than to act combatively. through protectionist measures.

Such an approach, according to Morrison, will ensure that emission reductions do not come at the cost of growth and jobs.

He says his government will launch a long-term emission reduction strategy before the Cop26 climate summit is held in Glasgow in November, but argues that Australia has already reduced emissions by 20% since 2005 more than Canada, Zealand New, Japan and the US

Ahead of a high-level climate summit hosted by Biden in April, Morrison claimed that Australia had achieved a reduction of about 36% in our domestic emissions based on when we exclude exports, but that data presentation stunned analysts.

Morrison, who has so far resisted by making a concrete commitment to zero-net emissions by 2050 amid internal resistance within the Coalition, is expected to acknowledge on Wednesday that a new global energy economy is growing with deep implications for Australia as the world tackles climate change

It means that governments, international agencies and financial markets are creating a zero-zero energy economy and Australia should be part of those conversations about how to achieve it without jeopardizing the production and jobs of heavy industry.

Our goal is to get [to net zero] as soon as possible, preferably by 2050, through technology that enables and transforms our industries, not the taxes that eliminate them and the jobs and livelihoods they support, especially in our regions, he says.

In other remarks, Morrison will pledge to work with other leaders at the G7 on World Trade Organization reform, which he described as one of the most powerful tools the international community has to counter economic coercion.

He is also expected to call for the restoration of the mandatory WTO dispute settlement system, which stalled amid resistance from the Trump administration.

Morrison will fly to Singapore for talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday en route to Cornwall for the G7 summit. Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa are not members of the G7 but have been invited to attend.

On the fringes of the G7, Morrison is set to have a series of meetings with other leaders, including his first face-to-face talks with Biden.

Morrison will meet with Boris Johnson early next week, and the two sides hope to finalize a principled agreement on a free trade agreement before Morrison heads to France for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron focused on Indo-Pacific and the controversial submarine deal.