The UN says 100,000 are fleeing fighting in Myanmar’s border state

(Reuters) – The United Nations said on Tuesday about 100,000 people in Myanmar state of Kayah had been displaced by fighting that included indiscriminate attacks by security forces in civilian areas.

Anti-coup protesters greet with three fingers during a flash mob protest in Yangon, Burma June 3, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup on February 1, with daily protests in cities and towns and fighting in border areas between the army and ethnic minority militias, some of which have only existed for weeks.

The crisis could push people across international borders seeking security, as has already been seen in other parts of the country, a United Nations statement in Myanmar said.

She called on all parties to urgently take the necessary measures and measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Myanmar’s foreign minister defends junta plan to restore democracy, state media reported on Tuesday after a meeting at which his counterparts from ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) suppressed the junta to honor a consensus agreement on it. stop the violence and start dialogue with its opponents.

The foreign ministers on Monday expressed disappointment at a meeting in China with Myanmar’s very slow progress in implementing a five-point plan agreed upon by consensus at an ASEAN summit in April.

State media quoted the junta’s envoy, retired Army Colonel Wunna Maung Lwin, as telling the meeting that the military had made progress on its five-step map, unveiled after the coup.

The plan bears little resemblance to the ASEAN project and focuses on investigating alleged fraud in the Novembers election, managing the Myanmars coronavirus epidemic and organizing another election, after which the junta has vowed to relinquish power.

CHINA PRESS PLAN ASEAN

The minister praised the meeting that the only way to ensure a disciplined and genuine democratic system was through the next five-point program announced in February, Myanmar’s New Global daily reported.

The military has defended its takeover by saying the old election commission ignored its fraud complaints from the ruling Aung San Suu Kyis party.

Wunna Maung Lwin on Tuesday met separately with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and told him that Myanmar was committed to maintaining national stability and social peace, according to a statement from China.

He said Myanmar appreciates China ‘s support for the peace and reconciliation process, he said.

Wang said the ASEAN plan must be implemented, violence avoided, stability restored and the democratic process resumed, the statement added.

Opponents of the junta have been wary of China, one of the few countries that previously had influence over Myanmar’s generals. Unlike Western countries, China has not been vocal in its criticism of the coup.

A shadow government called by the opposition was outraged by a statement from the Chinese Embassy referring to junta leader Min Aung Hlaing as Myanmar’s leader.

The United Nations, Western countries and China support ASEAN’s efforts to mediate the crisis, which was triggered by the military’s decision to end a decade of tentative democracy and international integration that it itself had begun.

But by regaining control, it has not been able to stop the protests that erupted up and down Myanmar. A rights group says government forces have killed at least 849 protesters, though the military opposes the figure.

The need for shelter and food

The United Nations on Monday said those who had left Kayah were in urgent need of shelter, food, water and health care and urged security forces to allow aid workers and supplies through.

Kayah, which borders Thailand, is one of several regions where the People’s Voluntary Defense Forces have attacked the well-equipped army, which has responded with heavy weapons and air strikes, causing an exodus to nearby forests.

Thailand, which fears a flood of refugees, has expressed concern about the fighting and urged the junta to take the steps agreed with ASEAN.

Images taken Monday and taken by Reuters showed a puff of smoke over the town of Mobay in Kayah, which anti-junta militias were forced to flee after the army used heavy weapons, a fighter told Reuters.

Reuters is unable to independently verify the accounts. State television did not mention the Kayah conflict in its nightly news, and a junta spokesman did not answer several phone calls seeking comment.

Fighting has also erupted in recent weeks in Demoso, Hpruso and the state capital Loikaw, where a resident described a climate of fear, with troops looting shops and questioning local people.

People are afraid to go out, said the 25-year-old woman, who asked not to be identified for security reasons.

If people go outside, soldiers stop them and interrogate them and sometimes shoot at them.