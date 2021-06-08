Ratko Mladic Loses Final Appeal in Conviction of Genocide





Nearly three decades after the outbreak of war in the Balkans, which saw some of the most shocking atrocities in Europe since the end of World War II, the sentencing of the bloody military commander-in-chief was upheld on Tuesday by an international tribunal. The commander, former Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic, was convicted in 2017 of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. On Tuesday, that decision was upheld by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, approaching one of the darkest chapters in modern European history and ending a legal battle that stretched back to 1995, when Mr Mladic was first defendant. Now 79, Mr Mladic has always claimed that he was simply fulfilling his military duties and was defiantly unapologetic throughout the proceedings.

Despite securing a sentence with the presiding judge of the original trial, Alphons Orie, saying Mr Mladics’s crimes ranked among the most hated known to mankind, the prosecution also appealed the decision. Mr Mladic was convicted of a number of charges, including assault and killing civilians during a 43-month siege in the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo. He was also found guilty of genocide for leading the infamous mass executions of 8,000 Muslim men and boys after Mr Mladics’s forces occupied the United Nations-protected Srebrenica enclave. But prosecutors wanted the court to add another genocide verdict to include the bloodshed of 1992, the deadliest year of the war, when some 45,000 people were killed. The five-person appeals panel upheld the life sentence, ruling that Mr. Mladic had failed to provide enough evidence to overturn the sentences against him. The court also rejected the prosecution’s appeal. During the war in Bosnia, which lasted from 1992 to 1995, approximately 100,000 people were killed and 2.2 million displaced. According to some estimates, more than 50,000 women were raped.

Mr. Mladics’s name, Ratko, is a derogatory form of Ratimir; in English, the name can be translated as question: War or peace? It’s a name commonly given to a male baby in wartime. Mr Mladic told the Times in a 1994 interview that he was born in what was called Old Herzegovina now part of the independent country of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1942, during World War II. Conflict was the defining theme that passed through his life; his actions during the war in the Balkans led him to be called the Butcher of Bosnia. During World War II, the Balkans were plunged into a fog of violence, with the multiethnic and multinational mosaic of Serbs, who were largely rooted in the Eastern Orthodox Christian faith; Bosniaks, who were generally Muslims; and Croats, who were usually Roman Catholics, often stood against each other. About 1.7 million people in the former Yugoslavia died from 1941 to 1945. From the ashes of the war, Josip Broz Tito, who became the leader of Yugoslavia, promoted a slogan to bring the fragmented region together: bratstvo i jedinstvo, or brotherhood and unity. But Tito died in 1980, and by 1991, the ties holding Yugoslavia together had weakened to the point of breaking, with the eventual collapse of the countries fueling years of bloody regional wars. Mr Mladic, who served in the Yugoslav Army, became commander of the Bosnian Serb Army in May 1992. Following the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and his war crimes indictment, Mr Mladic initially lived openly at the Serbian military headquarters. but then hid and remained on the run. He was arrested in 2011 and sent to The Hague for trial.

Why the final verdict matters

The latest ruling in the Mladic case comes at a time of heightened enthusiasm among Serbian nationalist groups committed to rewriting the history of the conflict, denying war crimes allegations on their part and banning references to the episode from school textbooks. Convicted war criminals are being hailed as heroes and being given prominent positions. At least one is assigned to teach at a Serbian military war academy. In the Bosnian Serb-dominated half, giant paintings and posters of Mr Mladic in his military uniform appear in public, and he has been appointed head of an association of war veterans. A student residence is named after Radovan Karadzic, a wartime Bosnian Serb political leader who is serving a life sentence for his role during the fighting. Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of The Hague tribunals, said in a teleconference with journalists recently, Today, the praise and denial of genocide are much stronger than five or 10 years ago and I have been in this job for 13 years. He noted that politicians across the region, in Bosnia, Croatia and Serbia, were still trying to use ethnic hatred to their advantage. Basic attitudes are still present for many politicians, he said. The difference is that today they are no longer ashamed to tell their lies publicly.

What has the court achieved?

When the court was first announced in 1993, although the fighting was still going on, the goals were to hold the perpetrators of the worst atrocities accountable and set a solid historical record of events in the hope that it could provide the basis for reconciliation. Over the years, more than 160 people have been indicted and about 80 trials have been conducted, presenting more than 5,000 witnesses who often offer outrageous accounts of the barbarity they have lived through. Supporters of the court say it is too early to say what role court records will play in helping heal a still divided region. Wolfgang Petritsch, an Austrian diplomat who served as the United Nations High Representative in Bosnia and who still travels extensively in the region, said, “I’m rather pessimistic. All three countries say they were victims of the war and are promoting revisionist views, questioning their facts and roles. He singled out Serbia for its failure to deal with its past. Serbs never admitted they were the perpetrators, he said. They admit that the killings took place during the war. But they do not want to be called a genocidal nation.

For many who were at the end of the deadly campaign to drive Muslims and Croats out of their homes and lands, only the truth can end tensions between the ethnic groups of the regions. Among them is Emir Suljagic. He witnessed the horrors in Srebrenica while working as a translator for United Nations peacekeepers. His father and brother were killed in the massacre. Today, Mr. Suljagic teaches at the University of Sarajevo. Ratko Mladic spent the most important part of his life taking away from other people, taking the people they loved, he wrote in a recent analysis. When he is gone forever, his lifelong work will still be with us. It will continue to poison the future until it is reckoned. What happens next? For Mr Mladic, the appellate decision is final. As the guilty verdict was upheld, he will be sent from the United Nations detention center in The Hague to one of the European countries that has agreed to take the prisoners to court. This destination has not been discovered, but is not expected to be the prison on the Isle of Wight, a British island near southern England, where Mr. Karadzic is serving his life sentence. Perhaps most important to the people who have followed the Mladic case is how the generals’ actions will be judged by history. Will he go down in the annals as a bow villain of a bloody genocide, or will the efforts to paint him as a patriot and hero stand?

