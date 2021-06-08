New phone registration shows Giuliani extorting Ukraine for campaign aid.





Rudy Giuliani is currently under federal investigation for his interactions with Ukrainian officials as former president Donald Trump’s personal envoy. The investigation is part of a broader investigation into Trump aides to dark motives in Ukraine. Trumps calls in July 2019 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanding a public inquiry into his then-political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter, emerged as a subtle quid pro quo for continued US support. That call eventually led to Trumps being blamed; The call to Ukraine that could lead to the destruction of Giulianis took place three days ago, on July 22, with senior presidential adviser Andriy Yermak. CNN published audio On Monday evening the telephone conversation shows Giuliani pushing Yermak to announce an investigation against Biden. Exclusive audio taken from CNN shows how the former Pres. Trump’s longtime adviser Rudy Giuliani put relentless pressure and cracked down on the Ukrainian government in 2019 to investigate unfounded conspiracies against then-candidate Joe Biden. @mchancecnn reports. https://t.co/BGXIngcuE5 pic.twitter.com/XF1jg3Mms7 – CNN Lead (@TheLeadCNN) June 7, 2021 The registration fills in the blanks in part calculation e call that have been previously reported. During the 40-minute conversation, with US diplomat Kurt Volker also online, Giuliani presented an unfounded theory that she was Ukraine, not Russia that interfered in the 2016 presidential election, before pushing Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation into the matter, giving it further confidence. I received information from a reliable investigator, international investigator, that there was a certain amount of activity in Ukraine during the 2016 elections .. to produce dirt on the then candidate Trump and Paul Manafort, Giuliani explained to Yermak in the call. Another was involved with (George) Soros Soros apparently stands behind much of this. Whenever the name Soros falls, you know what will come next will be a heck. Giuliani then directed what Trump demanded of the Ukrainians. All we need from the President [Zelensky] that is, I will put an honest prosecutor in charge, he will investigate and dig up the evidence, that currently exists and is there any other evidence regarding the involvement of the 2016 elections, and then the Biden thing should end Someone in Ukraine should take it seriously, Giuliani said. At the time, Trump was already invents a narrative rewriting the history of Joe Biden, as vice president, pushing Ukraine to fire its attorney general for failing to prosecute corruption among the country’s elites. Trump was using the move to imply that Biden was defending the business interests of his son Beaus. Position of offers at the time, however, it was that of the Obama administration, there was bipartisan support in Congress as well as among U.S. allies, including Europe and global financial institutions. The Federal Judge claims that the COVID vaccine kills more people than mass murder Watch Chris Wallace face Mancini if ​​he is naive about bipartisanship White Supremacy was on trial at Washington and Lee University. She won. The future of the Senate is up for debate this month At the time of the call, Ukraine was fighting Russian-backed separatist troops in the east of the country, and the Trump White House was trying to strengthen its power over the newly elected Ukrainian president retention at source US military assistance. In the call, Giuliani explained that the announcement of the Biden-themed investigation melts away any frustration that the stated conspiracy theories had put on Kiev’s relations with Trump. This would clean the air really well, Giuliani explained. And I think it would make it possible for me to come and make it possible, I think, for me to talk to President (Trump) to see what I can do to make sure any misunderstandings are put aside, I think it can be a good thing to have a much better relationship. Giuliani also held a possible meeting between Zelensky and Trump as a reward, something the newly elected Ukrainian president was actively seeking to back up support while the country shunned Moscow. The call, like many of Trumps’s own calls, used the jargon of a quid pro quo while constantly bypassing the clear language of transactions. Trump World has asserted that all of this is just a president and his advisers engaged in statekraft, simply pushing an ally into action. Language reminds you of state negotiations, the essential difference is that Trump and Giuliani were using the US government and resources as leverage to get a personal, political favor from Ukraine. This was not a trade deal or a military deal; it was a strong jolt. Slate is covering stories that matter to you. Become a member of Slate Plus to support our work. Your first month is only $ 1. Join

