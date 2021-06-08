French President Emmanuel Macron slaps in the face, two people arrested

French President Macron attends a video conference of the Climate Summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 22, 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face, leading police to arrest two men, a National Gendarmerie spokesman told NBC News on Tuesday.

A widely circulated video shows a masked man shouting “Down with Macronia” in French before rolling it in the president’s face with his palm open.

The two suspects were arrested after the incident, which occurred during Macron’s visit to a school in southeast France, NBC reported.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex later Tuesday condemned political violence and aggression as undemocratic.

The trip to Tain-Hermitage School, which specializes in the restaurant industry, came on the eve of The French government lifts restrictions on eating indoors and other measures implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.

Macron was scheduled to meet with representatives of the restaurant industry, NBC reported.

Video of the incident shows Macron, wearing a black mask, approaching a crowd of people standing on the other side of a compartment. Macron appears to be touching the forearm of the person closest to the crowd, a man wearing a green t-shirt and a white mask.

As Marcon seems to start lining up the observers, the man moves to hit the president in the face, the video shows. Shortly before the slap, the man shouted “Montjoie Saint Denis,” the former French monarchy’s call, and “A Bas La Macronie,” which translates to “Down with Macronia,” numerous stores reported.

The bodyguards for Macron immediately took the man and rushed the president away from him. According to the video, Macron turned to greet the crowd farther from the line.

The suspects are in custody and French authorities are investigating the matter, NBC reported. One person was arrested for slapping himself, while the role of the other suspect is still unclear, according to NBC.

Macron in a tweet on Tuesday had used the visit to the Drome region school to highlight the final steps in his Covid government reopening plan.

Starting Wednesday, the curfew will be extended to 11pm and indoor dining will be allowed once again in restaurants and bistros, Reported by NBC. The remaining restrictions will be lifted in late June, depending on the spread of the pandemic in France at the time.

“Tomorrow, a new step will be taken,” said a translation of Macron’s tweet. “Life is what will resume in all our territories! It is part of our culture, of our art of living, that we will rediscover.”