Hamas has been criticized for honoring Houthi aid to Palestine

ALEXANDRIA: Yemeni human rights activists, journalists and politicians have sharply criticized Hamas for honoring Iran-backed Houthi militia shortly after fighters fired a ballistic missile and a drone loaded with explosives that killed 21 civilians in the central Yemeni city Marib. Mouath Abu Shemala, a Houthi-based Sanaa-based Hamas figure, met with high-profile Houthi official Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi on Sunday and presented him with a Hamas plaque in recognition of his recent fundraising campaign. of groups for the Palestinian militant organization. Houthi media reported that Abu Shemala thanked the Houthi movement for responding to Palestinian calls for help during the recent Israeli bombing of Gaza. The meeting sparked outrage instead. Yemenis have criticized Hamas for honoring the Houthi movement, which is responsible for killing thousands of people in the country and in the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Shouqi Al-Qadhi, a member of Yemen’s parliament, said on Twitter that he was shocked by Hamas’ decision, asking him to issue an official explanation or the Yemenis would sever ties. He added: “We are waiting for a full clarification from Hamas regarding its shocking stance. Does he officially represent this person (Abu Shemala)? Hamadan Al-Alyae, a Yemeni journalist, accused Hamas of betraying Yemenis by honoring Houthi militants who oversaw deadly rocket and drone attacks on Marib. We expected Hamas to issue a statement denouncing the Houthi crime of burning children in Marib. Instead, the movement representative went to honor one of the gang leaders who committed the heinous crime, he said. Many Yemenis have long accused the Houthis of using the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories to recruit new fighters, forcing them to fight government forces in Yemen. Hesham Al-Zaiady, a news anchor in Yemen, said senior Houthis see the Hamas movement as recognition of their advocacy for Palestine and will use it in Yemen to recruit more fighters. He added: Do you know, after this photo, how many Houthi fighters will mobilize to fight their Yemeni brothers in Marib, Taiz and Al-Dhale, justifying the liberation of Jerusalem? Amer Al-Saudi, a poet, described Hamas’ homage to the Houthis as a wound, adding that it could cause a drop in support among some Yemenis, who have long supported the movement by donating funds, and naming children and schools. Their according to its leaders. Other Yemenis will not forget this wound and this vile reward of their killers, Al-Saudi said.

