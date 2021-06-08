Fauci says US needs to vaccinate more people before Delta becomes dominant Covid variant in America





Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on the federal coronavirus response at Capitol Hill on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Susan Walsh | Swimming pool Getty Images U.S. health officials are trying to vaccinate more Americans to keep the Delta variant first identified in India from spreading across the United States. The variant has become the dominant species in the UK, accounting for around 60% of new cases. It is now more prevalent than the Alpha type, formerly called the B.1.1.7 type, first identified in the UK and the transmission is reaching its peak among people between the ages of 12 and 20, the White House Chief Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a news conference Tuesday. In the US, the Delta variant currently accounts for more than 6% of the cases that scientists have been able to rank, he said. The actual number is likely to be higher, as the US is applying the genetic sequence in some cases. “In the UK, the Delta variant is rapidly emerging as the dominant variant … It is replacing B.1.1.7,” Fauci said. “We can not allow that to happen in the United States.” U.S. President Joe Biden has set a goal to administer at least one shot vaccine to 70% of all U.S. adults by July 4th. It’s a bit of an extension with less than four weeks to do and 63.7% of the adult population have received their first stroke, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 53% of all adults in the US are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. First unveiled in October, the Delta variant has spread to at least 62 countries, the World Health Organization said last week. “We continue to observe significantly increased transmissibility and an increasing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant,” the WHO said of the Delta type last week, noting that further study was a high priority. Tension Delta has a choke in India, causing an increase in infections and deaths that has blocked hospital systems. The Indian government announced on Monday that the country will soon start providing free Covid-19 vaccines to all adults in the country. Fauci also said that the Delta variant is more contagious and may be associated with a higher risk of hospitalization than the original “wild” Covid-19 type. Studies also show that two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca are effective against Delta, according to the National Institutes of Health. Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were shown to be 88% effective against the Delta variant, while two doses of the AstraZeneca target were shown to be 60% effective against the type, according to NIH data. Fauci stressed the importance of taking two doses as NIH studies showed that three weeks after just one dose of each vaccine provided only 33% efficacy against the Delta variant.

