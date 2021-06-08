Brexit Live News: Boris Johnson’s latest updates as EU warns firm response if NI protocol disregarded





Today’s briefing on policies The EU has told the UK it will act decisively and decisively if London abandons its commitments to the Northern Ireland protocol. This comes amid reports that the cold meat ash period in Northern Ireland stores may be extended last June. Writing in Daily Telegraph, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic criticized the UK on numerous and fundamental gaps in its implementation of the protocol. He called on the British government to honor its international obligations, saying Brussels would not be ashamed to respond to any unilateral action by London. Ahead of a meeting between the UK and the EU on Wednesday, businesses have called for an end to trade friction between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. The Business Brexit Working Group in Northern Ireland, a group of leading companies, said barriers to trade needed to be removed and stressed that stability, security, simplicity and affordability must be ensured. Recommended < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Boris Johnson avoids possible loss in foreign aid cuts as President blocks rebel vote < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> UK, EU test our confidence in Brexit deal, warn businesses ahead of Northern Ireland talks < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> The British public tired and demoralized by migrant crossings, Patel claims < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Boris Johnsons foreign aid cuts have caused deep resentment in both Whitehall and Westminster Main points Show the latest update



1623169608 Be open with parliament: MP Tory suggests compromise on aid brawl Sir Edward Leigh, Tory MP for Gainsborough, offered a “compromise” on the aid cut debate and suggested the government present parliament with a policy, as opposed to ministers making the cut without the Commons’ consideration. He told the deputies: Let me offer this compromise to the Government: just be honest, just be transparent, just be open with Parliament, accept parliamentary democracy. Set a date – if you wish it could be next year’s Budget or some time early next year – but set a date where the government will honestly come to Parliament with a policy. But let the government make its argument honestly – after all, this is the law, we are supposed to spend 0.7 percent of our budget by law. If we no longer believe we should come to Parliament and repeal that Law. Liam JamesJune 8, 2021 5:26 PM 1623168516 Global Britain should not risk losing soft energy by cutting aid, says Ellwood Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Committee, said Britain should not risk losing soft power by overcoming planned international aid cuts and suggested taking inspiration from post-war governments to save money on the eve of the pandemic . During an emergency debate on planned cuts, the former defense minister said: “Strong power and soft power are two sides of the same coin and we will need much more of both over the next decade.” He continued: We are progressively seeing our world fragmented into two competing geopolitical spheres of influence and now is not the time to reduce our trail of soft power. If this is about money, and we understand the huge bill facing the Treasury, 400 billion, then why not learn about what we did after the war and surround this debt instead of using austerity measures to balance books before the next general election. Mr Ellwood also said a Global Britain should work to show the new US administration, which looks more like the outside world, that it has a credible ally over the Atlantic. Liam JamesJune 8, 2021 5:08 PM 1623167534 Nicola Sturgeon vetoes Boris Johnson over Scottish independence referendum, Alba MP claims An Alba MP has claimed that Nicola Sturgeon vetoed Boris Johnson over whether or not another referendum on Scottish independence could be held. writes Adam Forrest. Kenny MacAskill a former SNP minister who moved into Alex Salmonds’s dress earlier this year claimed the first Scottish minister was now locked in a company with the prime minister. Ms Sturgeon has vowed to push for a legal referendum once Scotland goes through the Covid pandemic, while Mr Johnson has rejected the idea of ​​holding another vote quickly as reckless. More details can be found here. Liam JamesJune 8, 2021 4:52 PM 1623166188 The UK is losing leadership in tackling modern-day slavery, May says Theresa May said the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery (GFEMS) was cutting its funding by 80 percent, leaving organizations to make money elsewhere. She said: The UK has been a world leader in tackling modern slavery – now we see organizations having to turn to other governments to make up for the shortfall caused by the UK decision to cut international development spending. Regarding the impact on the UK world, she said: [People] listen to us because of what we do, they listen to us because of the way we put our values ​​into practice. The damage it does to our reputation means it will be much harder for us as a country to argue for the change we want internationally, which is across the board, including in Cop26 and also involving the definition and setting of ambitions to Integrated Review. I just hope modern slavery is still there on the G7 agenda as it has been in the past. Liam JamesJune 8, 2021 4:29 PM 1623165274 Theresa May leads the attack on Boris Johnsons by destroying the aliens Theresa May has called on Boris Johnson to re-establish the UK’s commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on international aid after an attempt to reverse the cut by Tory rebels, including the former prime minister, was blocked. Ms May told MPs: This reduction from 0.7 would have a devastating impact on the world’s poorest and hurt the UK. I urge the government to restore 0.7 percent. What it promised will show that we act on our values ​​and save lives. More about this from Andrew Woodcock, Political Editor, here. Liam JamesJune 8, 2021 4:14 PM 1623163532 The aid cuts aid to Red Wall, Mitchell says The cut in foreign aid aims to please voters in the so-called Red Wall countries of the Mediterranean and north of England, Andrew Mitchell said. The former international development secretary is speaking out against governments’ plan to cut foreign aid from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of spending after an attempt to force the government to meet its commitment was blocked. Governments pursuing the cut have to do with Red Wall countries, Mr Mitchell told the Commons. The government thinks it is popular in the Red Wall countries to stop British aid, money going abroad. It is also a very patronizing attitude for people living in Red Wall countries. Liam JamesJune 8, 2021 3:45 p.m. 1623163039 Ministers are rebellious about cutting aid, says Andrew Mitchell MP Andrew Mitchell, the former international development secretary who led the Tory rebel group that opposes governments taking on foreign aid, said the ministers had decided to pursue an unethical and illegal betrayal. Speaking to the Commons after Downing Street signaled that the Prime Minister would not allow a binding vote on the decision to cut British spending overseas, Mr Mitchell said: I see, that I and [other MPs] described as rebels it is the government that rebels against a clear and unquestionable commitment. He continued: For two decades the UK has been a development leader, not only because it is morally right and in line with our values, but for our national interest. By making the countries we seek to help safer and more prosperous, we make life for ourselves here in Britain safer and more prosperous. The way the government is behaving strikes at the heart of our Parliament. Precisely it is precisely because the government fears it will lose, they are not calling [a vote]. This is not democracy. I want to argue in the House this afternoon that what the government is doing is unethical, perhaps illegal, and certainly breaks our promise. It is not proper and essentially non-British and we should not behave this way. Liam JamesJune 8, 2021 3:37 PM 1623162150 Downing Street: No case for banning chilled meat sales Downing Street has accused the EU of adopting a purist approach to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement amid disputes over the sale of chilled meat from Britain to Northern Ireland. There is no way to prevent the sale of chilled meat in Northern Ireland, said a spokesman for No. 10. Any prohibition would be contrary to the purposes of the Protocol and the interests of the people of Northern Ireland. We think an urgent solution needs to be found. The protocol was a compromise. We did not expect the EU to take a purist approach when implementing it. We are working very hard to try to resolve these issues by consensus. The Prime Minister has always made it clear that we will consider all of our options in fulfilling our responsibility to support peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland. We hope that the EU will show the common sense and pragmatism needed to make progress. Liam JamesJune 8, 2021 3:22 PM 1623160728 The British Council will receive funding, says the minister The British Council, which aims to promote UK culture abroad, will receive a funding boost, a Foreign Office minister said amid concerns about possible post closures. After the shadow Foreign Minister Stephen Kinnock claimed that there was an ambivalence from the government to the council, Mr. Adams replied: We will provide 149 million aid this year, 189 million for aid next year – this is a 26 percent increase. We provided the British Council with a loan of 145 million Covid, we were providing a loan of 100 million to help them restructure, in March 2020 we provided 26 million – 609 million of British taxpayer money, as the pandemic hit does not seem to me as an ambivalence . Mr Adams added that the government appreciates the influence of the council, which aims to promote British culture, education and the English language. Liam JamesJune 8, 2021 2:58 PM 1623159648 Ministers failing in the armed forces through mismanagement of the new tank scheme John Healey, secretary of shadow defense, blamed the government for the failure of the armed forces and taxpayers through the chronic mismanagement of the Ajax program. After asking Secretary of Defense about the tanks, Healey told the Commons: $ 3.5 billion paid, four years late and only 14 vehicles delivered, light tanks that could not fire while moving, and vehicle crews became so ill that testing was stopped. This is a project that has been praised by the main government projects, the elected defense committee calls it another example of chronic mismanagement by the Ministry of Defense and its unsustainable procurement apparatus, however the Secretary of Defense does not is managing to catch the failures in the system and the failure of our front line troops as a result. He is breaking a promise he made to them in this House when he was told when it comes to equipment, the first thing to ensure is that we give our husbands and wives the best to keep them alive and well. safe on the battlefield. Ministers are failing British forces and failing British taxpayers, he added. Liam JamesJune 8, 2021 2:40 PM

