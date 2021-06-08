



Nationalism in China has taken on a new extreme after hundreds of academics who took part in a foreign exchange program in Japan were targeted on social media and branded traitors, according to South China Morning Post. Journeys sponsored by the Japan Foundation, a government-linked exchange program between China and Japan, are popular with intellectuals seeking to study art and culture, Japanese studies, or languages. They focus on “deepening mutual understanding between the people of Japan and other countries / regions,” he said. website. The programs are said to be overseen by the Japanese foreign ministry and funded by government subsidies, investment proceeds and private donations. But nearly 200 travelers and academics who have documented their participation in the exchange program from China have been considered “traitors” by people online. On Weibo, a microblogging site like Twitter, Chinese writer Jiang Fangzhou was accused of using her trip to Japan and the book she wrote about her time there as Japanese propaganda. “[Jiang] “he took money from the Japanese government and tried to flatter Japan – a traitor,” wrote one user. Books in Fangzhou, A year in Tokyo, is a reminder of her experience in Japan. “The book records my experience of living alone, mostly psychological feelings, travel experiences and literary evaluations,” she said, quoted by post. Responding to Weibo users, she added that the trip was a “normal cultural exchange” and denied receiving money from the Japanese ministry. With a rise in Chinese nationalism, the post reported that some Chinese analysts have stated the reason why some of China’s international exchanges have been damaged. Pang Zhongying, a professor of international relations at China Ocean University, told post that attacking the program would not only be detrimental to Japanese relations, but also to China, given that they run their own international exchange programs. Zhongying said: “It can not be said that it is a conspiracy from Japan. China is running Confucius Institute in Japan – what people would say [if the roles were reversed]? “China also encourages people to come out and tell good stories about China in Japan.” Li Haidong, a professor at China University of Foreign Affairs, was quoted by the nationalist publication, Global Times, saying the Japan Foundation’s program was initiated by the U.S. State Department, ostensibly in order to infiltrate China and spark a revolution. The U.S. Embassy in China reportedly last month announced a new funding program, described by Chinese state media as “recruiting traitors.” Others have received harsh reactions as a result of the “betrayal” of Chinese nationalism. Fang Fang, a writer who published an online blog to live in Wuhan during the COVID-19 pandemic, has faced charges of “empowering Western critics of Beijing’s handling of the crisis.” The Wall Street Journal reported that the dramatic influx of Chinese nationalism could be attributed in part to Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he called the country’s strongest leader in decades. Xi’s oath to create a “dream” of national revival has created crowds of people online ready to fill any criticism of Chinese leaders. “Going out only against gangsters, especially those backed by the government, is futile,” Fang told Fang Diary. Newsweek reached out to the Japanese Foundation for comment but did not listen back in time for publication.

