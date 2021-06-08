International
The survey finds few Canadians eager to travel to work again, after the pandemic
TORONTO – The future of business travel may look very different in a post-pandemic world according to a new survey that found that nearly a third of Canadians want their trip to be less than 15 minutes.
Survey, conducted by Angus Reid for flexible workspace provider International Working Group (IWC), asked a sample of more than 1,509 Canadian employees who are members of the Angus Reid Online Forum about their job preferences after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
According to the findings, most Canadians do not seem to want to return to work five days a week unless their place of work is close by.
Two-thirds (66 percent) of respondents said they want to work in the hybrid model dividing their time working remotely and in the workplace or full-time at their workplace if their travel is less se 15 minutes.
When it comes to business trips, in particular, 68 percent of participants said they wanted their fast trip to be no more than 30 minutes while 31 percent of workers said they preferred a trip under 15 minutes.
In contrast, only 12 percent of respondents said they found a travel trip of more than 15 minutes in the office or workplace to be attractive.
If COVID taught us one thing about work, it is that long distance travel in the office is universally unpopular and travel time is expected to decrease dramatically, perhaps to an average of 15 minutes, said Wayne Berger, CEO of USA IWG statement Tuesday.
According to the survey, many Canadians agreed that there are a number of benefits associated with a shorter trip or hybrid work model:
More time to prepare healthy foods (76 percent)
More time to exercise (71 percent)
Less money spent on clothing (61 percent)
Greater ability to try local businesses for the first time (47 percent)
More time for employed parents to spend with their children (89 percent)
Employees have realized that hours are wasted traveling to an office where they do not necessarily have to be in it, and businesses have seen that a hybrid model not only means happier and more engaged employees, but also offers savings. significant cost, Berger said.
PYNA HYBRID
In addition to shorter travel time, Canadians also seem eager to divide their time more evenly between work and home.
Most respondents to the survey said they would prefer to work full-time from home (22 percent), work in an office close to home (27 percent) or adopt a hybrid model (39 percent).
Last year has transformed the way organizations work, with many employers realizing that a workforce can be highly engaged and productive while using a hybrid work model, Berger said.
If asked to return to their jobs five days a week after the pandemic ended, 29 percent of Canadians said they would look for another job.
This attitude was most evident among workers in the 25-44 age group (34 percent) with only 25 percent of those over the age of 55 responding that they would do the same.
METHODOLOGY
This study was conducted among a representative national sample of 1,509 employed Canadians (i.e. full-time, part-time or casual / temporary workers, as well as business owners and self-employed Canadians) who are members of the Angus Reid Online Forum. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would give an error margin of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The survey was conducted in English and French.
