NEW DELHI: The daily number of Covid cases fell below the value of a loop for the first time in 63 days. India registered 86,498 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to data on the health ministry website. The positivity rate also dropped to 4.62%.

The government today assured that there is no unavoidable concern for children from coronavirus.

Here are the main developments of the day:

The government orders 44 full doses of Covishield & Covaxin

The center on Tuesday said it has placed orders for 44 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin.

This includes 25 cocaine doses of Covishield produced by the Serum Institute, and 19 cocaine doses of Covaxin made by Bharat Biotech.

“Furthermore, 30 per cent of the advance for the procurement of both vaccines has been issued to the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech,” an official said.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Center would receive the state procurement quota and provide free kick-offs to state governments for inoculating everyone over the age of 18.

No Inevitable Concern for Kids in Upcoming Waves: AIIMS Chief

There are no data, either from India or globally, to show that children will be seriously infected in any subsequent Covid-19 wave, AIIMS, Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Tuesday.

“It is a misinformation that subsequent waves of the Covid-19 pandemic will cause serious illness in children,” Guleria said.

60-70% of children who became infected and were admitted to hospitals during the second wave in India, had either concomitant disease or low immunity, Guleria said.

Healthy children recovered from mild illness without the need for hospitalization, he added.

Population, case load, losses to decide on vaccine distribution in states

Vaccine doses to be allocated to states / UTs will be based on population, disease burden, vaccination loss and progress, according to revised guidelines for the national Covid vaccination program released Tuesday.

Under the revised guidelines, the Center will procure 75 percent of the vaccines produced by domestic manufacturers.

According to the announcement issued by the Center, the revised guidelines will apply from June 21 and “will be revised from time to time”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a centralized procurement system for Covid-19 vaccines, starting June 21, with 25 percent of procurement made available to the private sector, as well as free vaccines for all over the age of 18.

The center said vaccination will have priority as follows – Health Care Workers; Front line workers; Citizens over 45 years old; Citizens, the second dose of which was given to them properly; and Citizens 18 years and older.

Within the population group of citizens over 18, the Center said that states / UTs can set their own priority on the vaccine supply factor.

Bihar to be unlocked from June 9; night curfew to stay in place

The blockade in Bihar, tightened more than a month ago in view of the momentum in the Covid-19 issues, will be lifted by Wednesday, Prime Minister Nitish Kumar said.

He made the announcement in his social media tweets on Tuesday after a meeting of the crisis management group which reviewed the pandemic situation in the state.

He clarified, however, that the night stop time will be in order from 7am to 5am.

Kumar said private offices would be allowed to reopen and operate with 50 per cent staff. Government offices, which have so far operated with 25 percent of the staff force, can do so with half of the employees reporting per day.

Both government and private offices will be allowed to operate until 4 p.m. Stores that have been allowed to stay open until 2pm will now be required to lower their shutters until 5pm.

Private vehicles will be allowed to move and educational institutions can conduct classes online, Kumar added.

Telangana postpones the block for another 10 days

The Telangana government extended the blockade in the state for another 10 days on Tuesday.

However with a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in many parts of the state, the government has decided to extend the relaxation time from 2 to 5 p.m.

A 1 hour forgiveness period will be allowed for those arriving home from work.

However, relaxation is not applicable in some assembly constituencies such as Sattupally, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjunasagar, Devarakonda, Munugode and Miryalaguda as they continue to record high numbers of cases.

Guleria explains the cause of multiple waves in a pandemic

AIIMS, Delhi director Rabndeep Guleria said the “waves” normally occur in pandemics caused due to respiratory viruses.

Multiple surges occur when there is a susceptible population and when a large part of the population acquires immunity to infection, he explained, adding that “the virus becomes endemic and the infection becomes seasonal like that of H1N1 which usually spreads during monsoons or winters.”

“Waves can occur due to the change in the virus (such as new variants). As new mutations become more infectious, there is a higher chance of the virus spreading,” he said.

The WTO panel considers facilitating protection against Covid-19 vaccines

Envoys from member nations of the World Trade Organization are receiving a proposal to facilitate patents and other intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines. The idea has been backed by the Biden administration but opposed in other countries rich in powerful pharmaceutical industries.

If accepted, this could speed up the mass inoculation process in some developing countries as the cost of vaccines is likely to decrease.

At the table for a two-day meeting of a WTO panel opening Tuesday is a revised proposal submitted by India and South Africa for a temporary IP waiver for coronavirus vaccines. The idea has attracted support from more than 60 countries, which now include the United States and China.

Advocacy groups, encouraged by the support the United States announced last month, have increasingly pushed the plan and insist it would not be as difficult to accomplish as the wrongdoers would say.

Médecins Sans Frontières, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning humanitarian agency, blamed the European Union, Switzerland, Norway and other countries on Monday for abandoning IP for allegedly using delaying tactics.

