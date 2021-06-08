Turkey starts clearing ‘sea snot’ to save Marmara Sea





Turkey vowed to save the Marmara Sea on Tuesday by launching a disaster management program aimed at clearing a mild “sea throat” explosion that threatens marine life and the fishing industry. The thick layer of organic matter, known as marine mucosa, has spread across the sea south of Istanbul covering ports, coastlines and large parts of the surface. Some have sunk under the waves, drowning out sea life. Read more Environment Minister Murat Kurum said 25 vessels for clearing the sea surface and setting up barriers, as well as 18 other vessels, were working to prevent the mucus from spreading. Illegal fishing and “ghost” nets would be stopped and Turkey would declare Marmara a protected area by the end of 2021, he said. “We are starting our cleanup efforts both on land and at sea at 15 points today,” Kurum said. “We are determined to save Marmara and we will save her.” About 1,000 workers would bring the waste ashore and transport it to municipal facilities, he said. Scientists say climate change and pollution have contributed to the spread of the substance, which contains a wide variety of microorganisms and can thrive when nutrient-rich wastewater is discharged into seawater. Residents welcomed the clean-up, but complained about what they called years of uncontrolled pollution at sea. “Obviously, this sea snot is something that is caused over several years. Formed by our ignorance for years, the harmful substances thrown into the sea caused a vomit on the seabed and when there was no electricity, it stayed there,” he said. Kadir Saydam, a 65-year-old pharmacist. “Having a cleansing effort is good visually,” he added. President Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the plague on untreated water from cities including Istanbul, home to some 16 million people, and vowed to “cleanse our seas of mucus plague”. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

